ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Last Opportunity To Centre For Apprising Its Stand On Deportation To Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted the last opportunity to the Centre to apprise about its stand on a plea seeking to bring back some people who were earlier deported to Bangladesh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the counsel for the Centre to take instruction and get back to it on the issue.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Hegde, appearing for Bhodu Sekh whose pregnant daughter was deported to Bangladesh, said it was a "bit unfair" on the part of the Centre which has not apprised the court about its views in the matter.

The CJI said he was granting one last opportunity to the Centre and the bench will proceed with the final hearing if the order is not complied with. The CJI said he would fix the plea for an early hearing.

On December 3, last year, the top court allowed on "humanitarian grounds" the entry of a pregnant woman and her eight-year-old child into India, months after they were pushed into Bangladesh.

It had the West Bengal government to take care of the minor and directed the chief medical officer of Birbhum district to provide all possible medical assistance to the pregnant woman Sunali Khatun, including free of cost delivery.

It noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the competent authority has agreed to allow the woman and her child into the country purely on humanitarian grounds without prejudice to rights and contentions, and they would be kept under surveillance.

The top court was hearing a plea of the Centre challenging the September 26, 2025 order of the Calcutta High Court by which it had set aside the central government's decision to deport Khatun and others to Bangladesh and termed it as "illegal"

The bench had further said they would eventually be brought back to Delhi from where they were picked up and deported to Bangladesh.

Sibal, however, appearing for the woman's father, had said it would be appropriate that she and her child be brought to their home district Birbhum in West Bengal, where her father resides.

The senior counsels urged the court that there were others also, including Khatun's husband who are in Bangladesh, and need to be brought back to India for which Mehta may seek further instruction.

Mehta contended that he would be contesting their claim of being Indian citizens and maintained that they were Bangladeshi nationals and it was only humanitarian grounds that the union government was allowing the woman and her child into India.