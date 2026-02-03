ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Interim Bail To Ex-Chhattisgarh Excise Minister In Liquor Scam Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Congress MLA and former Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma in two separate alleged liquor scam cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and the Chhattisgarh Police.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Dave represented the petitioner, and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani represented the state government before the bench.

The petitioner's counsel contended that there was no recovery from him, and the alleged money trail has not been traced. It was argued before the bench that apart from confessional statements, there is no other evidence against him.

Jethamalani contended that there was evidence of him taking kickbacks for excise policies and emphasised that he was receiving Rs 2 crores of bribe money a month.

The bench took note of the fact that the former minister has been in jail since his arrest by the ED on January 15, 2025, in connection with money laundering charges.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Lakhma in a separate case on April 2, 2025. The bench was informed that the prosecution proposed to examine 865 witnesses in the EOW case and 117 witnesses in the ED case, and an investigation against many other accused is pending. The top court noted the period of incarceration and also the remote possibility of the early conclusion of the trial in the matter.