SC Grants Interim Bail To Ex-Chhattisgarh Excise Minister In Liquor Scam Cases
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 3, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Congress MLA and former Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma in two separate alleged liquor scam cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and the Chhattisgarh Police.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Dave represented the petitioner, and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani represented the state government before the bench.
The petitioner's counsel contended that there was no recovery from him, and the alleged money trail has not been traced. It was argued before the bench that apart from confessional statements, there is no other evidence against him.
Jethamalani contended that there was evidence of him taking kickbacks for excise policies and emphasised that he was receiving Rs 2 crores of bribe money a month.
The bench took note of the fact that the former minister has been in jail since his arrest by the ED on January 15, 2025, in connection with money laundering charges.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Lakhma in a separate case on April 2, 2025. The bench was informed that the prosecution proposed to examine 865 witnesses in the EOW case and 117 witnesses in the ED case, and an investigation against many other accused is pending. The top court noted the period of incarceration and also the remote possibility of the early conclusion of the trial in the matter.
The bench observed that the investigation is likely to take a long time, and it is not advisable to set a time limit when complex issues involving several persons are involved, and added that indefinite incarceration may infringe rights flowing from Article 21 of the Constitution.
The bench said Lakhma is directed to be released on interim bail in both cases registered by the EOW and the ED, and he shall be required to furnish bail bonds to the satisfaction of the special judge. The bench said the petitioner shall not enter Chhattisgarh except to attend the courts, and he shall not seek and not be granted exemption from personal appearance and except on health grounds.
The bench said he should not travel abroad, and his passport shall stand deposited in the court of a special judge, and he should disclose his place of stay, along with the contact number, so that the jurisdictional police station and the ED officer, can find his whereabouts.
The bench said he should furnish his mobile number, and such number shall not be changed without the permission of the special judge.
The bench said regarding his participation in the legislative assembly, during the period when the chargesheet is filed and/or the court takes cognizance of it, an appropriate decision shall be taken by the Speaker of the state assembly. The bench said he shall be entitled to participate in public events and functions, but made it clear that he shall refrain from making any statement on the allegations which are either subject matter of the chargesheet/prosecution complaint or under probe.
The bench made it clear that he should not make any direct or indirect attempt either to influence the witnesses or to tamper evidence, and breach of any of the conditions shall be taken as misuse of the concession of bail, warranting necessary consequences.
