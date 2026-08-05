ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Interim Bail To Businessman Anwar Dhebar In Manpower Commission 'Scam' Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to businessman Anwar Dhebar in a case involving alleged corruption and an illegal commission racket linked to the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed Dhebar to remain outside Chhattisgarh as a bail condition and to appear in court during the trial.

The top court also directed the businessman to provide details of his address where he would be staying after grant of interim bail. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Dhebar, while senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh High Court on May 13 had rejected Dhebar's bail plea, saying the allegations indicated a "deep-rooted and systematic corruption network" within the state-run corporation. The HC held that economic offences involving public funds must be treated with greater seriousness.