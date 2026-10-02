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SC Grants Eight Weeks To Bihar To Remove Encroachments From Ganga Flood Plains In Patna

Supreme Court ( File/ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted eight weeks to the Bihar government to comply with its directions to remove all unauthorised structures and encroachments on the floodplains between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat in Patna.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan noted that on July 21, the apex court had granted six weeks to the state to ensure that each and every unauthorised structure and encroachment standing on the Ganga floodplains between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat were removed. On September 28, Bihar's Advocate General S D Sanjay informed the bench that directions issued by the top court were partially complied with. He said the recent natural calamity in Nepal, which led to the level of River Ganga rising, submerged this entire portion and made it difficult for the authorities to proceed further with the removal of encroachments. "We grant for one last time, eight weeks' time period to comply with our directions, failing which we shall have to summon the chief secretary of the State of Bihar and other authorities before us and we may also proceed further with contempt," the bench said. "After eight weeks, i.e., on the next date of hearing, we want a full compliance report as regards the removal of the encroachments as directed by us. No further time shall be granted," it said.