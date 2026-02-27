SC Grants Bail To Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni In The Murder Of BJP Worker
In January 2026, the High Court of Karnataka rejected Kulkarni’s bail plea and asked him to approach the Supreme Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Congress MLA from Dharwad constituency Vinay R. Kulkarni in a 2016 case of the murder of a BJP worker.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and A. G. Masih. According to a counsel familiar with the development, the bench granted bail to the Congress MLA.
In January 2026, the High Court of Karnataka rejected Kulkarni’s bail plea and asked him to approach the Supreme Court after the apex court cancelled his bail for “attempting to either contact or influence witnesses” in a 2016 case. Kulkarni moved the apex court against the high court order.
In June 2025, the apex court cancelled the Congress MLA's bail and directed him to surrender before the concerned trial court/jail authority within a period of one week from today. The apex court noted that Kulkarni and the other accused had tried to contact and influence witnesses in violation of conditions imposed upon them.
Allowing an appeal by CBI, a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma said: “Keeping in mind the totality of circumstances, this court is of the considered opinion that the bail granted to the respondent (Kulkarni) ought to be cancelled. Consequently, the bail granted to accused No. 15, i.e., the respondent, is hereby cancelled. The respondent shall surrender before the concerned trial court/jail authority within a period of 1 week from today. However, we deem it appropriate to direct the trial court to make endeavours to conclude the trial expeditiously, without being influenced by any of our observation(s)”. The apex court’s judgment came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government through the CBI.
In December 2024, the CBI filed an application before the trial court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Chandrashekhar Indi @ Chandu Mama and Kulkarni, alleging they attempted to contact two witnesses through their friends and known persons to depose against the prosecution on October 5, 2024. In August 2021, the apex court issued certain directions which included enlarging Kulkarni on bail.
The CBI moved the apex court against the trial court's April 25, 2024, order, which cancelled the bail granted to accused Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama but declined to pass such an order against Kulkarni, as he was allowed to be released on bail by the Supreme Court in August 2021.
It was alleged that BJP worker Yogeshgouda Goudar, 26, a member of the district Panchayat, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016, at his gym in Saptapur in Dharwad after being immobilised with chilli powder, thrown on his face. The family of the deceased suspected Kulkarni’s role in the murder, leading to the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI. Kulkarni was arrested in 2020 in the murder case of Yogesh Goudar and was later released on bail in 2021.