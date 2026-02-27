ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni In The Murder Of BJP Worker

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and A. G. Masih. ( Representational Image/ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Congress MLA from Dharwad constituency Vinay R. Kulkarni in a 2016 case of the murder of a BJP worker. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and A. G. Masih. According to a counsel familiar with the development, the bench granted bail to the Congress MLA. In January 2026, the High Court of Karnataka rejected Kulkarni’s bail plea and asked him to approach the Supreme Court after the apex court cancelled his bail for “attempting to either contact or influence witnesses” in a 2016 case. Kulkarni moved the apex court against the high court order. In June 2025, the apex court cancelled the Congress MLA's bail and directed him to surrender before the concerned trial court/jail authority within a period of one week from today. The apex court noted that Kulkarni and the other accused had tried to contact and influence witnesses in violation of conditions imposed upon them.