SC Grants Bail To Chhattisgarh-Cadre Ex-Ias Officer In DMF Corruption Case, Asks Him To Stay Out Of The State
Tuteja is accused of receiving huge bribes in award of contracts under DMF during his tenure as Joint Director in Department of Industries in state.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 18, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to retired Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Anil Tuteja in connection with a corruption case regarding alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund (DMF).
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Shoeb Alam appeared for Tuteja before the bench. Tuteja is accused of receiving huge bribes in the award of contracts under the DMF during his tenure as Joint Director in the Department of Industries in the state.
During the hearing, the bench took note of the fact that the former bureaucrat had been in jail since January 24, 2024, in various corruption cases. The former IAS officer was arrested in the DMF case on February 23, 2026. Alam said that he has been granted bail in six other corruption cases, and the DFM matter is the last one for which he is currently incarcerated. Chhattisgarh's Additional Advocate General, Ravi Sharma, vehemently opposed the bail plea.
Alam contended that his client should be granted the same relief, keeping in mind that he is retired and cannot do much to influence the trial and witnesses. However, citing purported WhatsApp chats from 2019, Sharma said Tuteja's role was that of a "prime conspirator" in several state scams. Alam countered that these allegations were irrelevant to the current DMF case.
The bench observed that the petitioner was arrested on 21 April 2024, is in custody, and the co-accused persons are already on bail. The bench noted that about 85 witnesses are to be examined against the petitioner, and the conclusion of the trial is likely to take time. The bench said the allegations against the petitioner are serious and will be a matter for trial.
The bench noted that the matter is at the stage where the prosecution witnesses are to be examined. “Taking into consideration the period spent in custody and the fact that the conclusion of the trial is likely to take time, we deem it appropriate to grant bail to the petitioner," said the bench. The bench, while granting the bail, imposed strict conditions, directing the former officer to remain outside the state of Chhattisgarh.
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