ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Chhattisgarh-Cadre Ex-Ias Officer In DMF Corruption Case, Asks Him To Stay Out Of The State

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to retired Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Anil Tuteja in connection with a corruption case regarding alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Shoeb Alam appeared for Tuteja before the bench. Tuteja is accused of receiving huge bribes in the award of contracts under the DMF during his tenure as Joint Director in the Department of Industries in the state.

During the hearing, the bench took note of the fact that the former bureaucrat had been in jail since January 24, 2024, in various corruption cases. The former IAS officer was arrested in the DMF case on February 23, 2026. Alam said that he has been granted bail in six other corruption cases, and the DFM matter is the last one for which he is currently incarcerated. Chhattisgarh's Additional Advocate General, Ravi Sharma, vehemently opposed the bail plea.

Alam contended that his client should be granted the same relief, keeping in mind that he is retired and cannot do much to influence the trial and witnesses. However, citing purported WhatsApp chats from 2019, Sharma said Tuteja's role was that of a "prime conspirator" in several state scams. Alam countered that these allegations were irrelevant to the current DMF case.