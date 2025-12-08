ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Former Assam Prof In Anti-India Post Case, Bars Reinstatement Due To Molestation Charges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to a former professor at a college in Assam. The former professor was arrested for allegedly making an anti-India post on social media.

However, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made it clear that the relief granted to him should not lead to his reinstatement. The bench noted that the former professor was named in two other cases, accused of molesting girl students and making objectionable remarks against them on social media. The bench granted the bail, considering that he has been in jail for over six months, and the conclusion of the trial against him is likely to take some time.

"Taking into consideration all the factors, let him be released on bail, subject to furnishing bail bonds. Let him be present in court for every hearing," said the bench.

However, the top court made it clear that the relief shall not be construed as a ground for his reinstatement, given the allegations involving students. The bench told the counsel for the Assam government that his suspension from college should remain as it is.