2024 Pune Porsche Accident: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Evidence Tampering

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to a 28-year-old man accused of conspiring to destroy evidence in the 2024 Pune Porsche accident case on grounds of parity. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench noted that Ashpak Basha Makandar had been in jail for 20 months while three other accused had already been granted bail.

The bench said, "Senior counsel appearing for the appellant submitted that the appellant is similarly placed to the co-accused, who has already been granted bail in this matter. Bail granted in terms of the order passed”.

The case relates to a May 19, 2024, incident in which a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol, fatally injured two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. It was alleged that Makandar facilitated the criminal conspiracy to tamper with medical evidence by swapping blood samples of the minor occupants with those of their guardians at the hospital.

Earlier this month, the apex court granted bail to three accused in the case. The apex court had then observed that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles, as they don't have control over their children.