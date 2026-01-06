ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Amtek Group Ex-Chairperson In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Amtek Group chairperson Arvind Dham in a money laundering case in connection with Rs 27,000 crore bank fraud. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe. The top court set aside a Delhi High Court order which had declined to grant bail to him.

Justice Aradhe, who was sitting in a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha, pronounced the verdict. Justice Aradhe said the court has allowed Dham's appeal in the case.

In August last year, the Delhi High Court denied bail to Dham. The high court had said that premature release could risk undermining efforts to secure accountability.

"With the advancement of technology and Artificial Intelligence, economic offences such as money laundering have emerged as a serious threat to the financial system of the country. These offences pose a significant challenge for investigating agencies, given the complex and intricate nature of the transactions and the involvement of multiple actors," the high court had said.