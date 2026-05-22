ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Accused In UAPA Case Regarding Recruitment Of 'Hybrid' Terrorists

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Suhail Ahmad Thokar, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring with banned terror groups to recruit “hybrid” militants, radicalise youth, and plot attacks after the abrogation of Article 370. The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court granted Thokar bail while considering the period already spent by him in custody, and also that the conclusion of the trial in the matter would take some time. Thokar was arrested in the case on October 20, 2021.

The apex court directed that Thokar be enlarged on bail, subject to furnishing the bail bond to the satisfaction of the special NIA court at Delhi.

The bench passed the order while hearing Thokar's plea challenging a September 2023 order of the Delhi High Court, which had denied him bail in the case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Thokar had earlier moved the high court challenging a January 2023 order of the trial court denying him bail in the case lodged under various provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.