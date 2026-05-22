SC Grants Bail To Accused In UAPA Case Regarding Recruitment Of 'Hybrid' Terrorists
The top court granted Thokar bail while considering the period already spent by him in custody
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Suhail Ahmad Thokar, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring with banned terror groups to recruit “hybrid” militants, radicalise youth, and plot attacks after the abrogation of Article 370. The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court granted Thokar bail while considering the period already spent by him in custody, and also that the conclusion of the trial in the matter would take some time. Thokar was arrested in the case on October 20, 2021.
The apex court directed that Thokar be enlarged on bail, subject to furnishing the bail bond to the satisfaction of the special NIA court at Delhi.
The bench passed the order while hearing Thokar's plea challenging a September 2023 order of the Delhi High Court, which had denied him bail in the case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Thokar had earlier moved the high court challenging a January 2023 order of the trial court denying him bail in the case lodged under various provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
The prosecution alleged that an FIR was registered subsequent upon the receipt of intelligence regarding the incubation of a larger conspiracy in the Kashmir valley. The prosecution claimed the conspiracy was orchestrated by proscribed terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
It was alleged that these terror groups, in collaboration with their facilitators and leaders based in Pakistan, were involved in influencing and radicalising susceptible local youth. The prosecution had alleged that Thokar played an active role in providing refuge to the members of the terrorist organisations and their associates.
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