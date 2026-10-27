‘Don't Worry, We Will Examine’: SC To Petitioners Seeking Scrutiny Of EC Records In SIR Row
SC also issued notice to the EC on the plea filed by MP Dola Sen alleging that poll panel changed Form 6 during Bihar SIR.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Assuring petitioners that their concerns would receive due consideration, the Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated it would closely examine the matter, while adjourning a clutch of pleas challenging the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and granted petitioners 10 days' time to file a rejoinder to the counter-affidavit filed by the poll panel on Monday.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed, "We are aware of everything. Don't worry, we will examine," after senior advocates appearing for the petitioners sought preservation of files, file-notings and internal communications to ascertain how key decisions were taken.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing in the petition filed by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and INDIA Bloc leaders, urged the bench to pass an order to preserve the file and file-notings and internal communications. He stressed that it was crucial to decide if the decisions were unanimous or unilateral and that the record should be preserved.
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing in the writ petition filed by TMC MP Dola Sena, said they should preserve the files and file notings. "This whole thing depends on decision, consultation, unanimous and not unanimous…This should be preserved. Either filed before your Lordships or preserved”, contended Singhvi.
"We are aware of everything. Don’t worry, we will examine," observed the CJI.
Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner Rakesh Singh, urged the bench to give one week's time to file a rejoinder and insisted, "I think there is a lot to be said in the rejoinder."
Citing the poll panel’s counter affidavit in the top court, Guruswamy said the Election Commission of India, in its reply, accepts many of the charges that the petitioners are making. She urged the court to issue notice on her client’s plea. The bench said it will issue notice.
Guruswamy said, "Please see the audacity of the institution, which justifies their tampering with (Form 6)". Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Election Commission, objected to Guruswamy’s submissions. He said, "An affidavit is filed, and your lordships may see the affidavit. This rhetoric is for some other purpose."
The senior counsel contended that they say that this court allowed the Bihar SIR and that is correct, but the relevant form in the Bihar SIR concerned with citizenship and caste, and it had nothing to do with Form 6.
Guruswamy was referring to the ECI's affidavit filed on Monday, in which the poll body stated that only the Centre can amend Form 6. However, the poll panel acknowledged that the way the declaration attached to Form 6 was presented online, it could be construed as though an amendment to Form 6 had been made.
Guruswamy argued that the EC had gone beyond the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Bihar SIR case. The plea filed by TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen alleged that changes were made to Form 6 during the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar without the Supreme Court’s approval.
In her petition, Sen, who is from the Mamata Banerjee faction, raised concerns over alleged changes to the online version of Form 6 and the Election Commission’s subsequent press note suggesting that the Supreme Court had authorised or upheld the changes during the Bihar SIR proceedings.
The apex court adjourned the hearing on a clutch of pleas challenging the functioning of the Election Commission of India. The bench is likely to take up the matter for hearing in the third week of November.
The bench was hearing pleas challenging the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that several decisions of the poll panel, including those concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, were taken without the concurrence of the other two election commissioners.
Also Read:
EC To Supreme Court: All SIR Decisions Taken Unanimously, Form 6 Not Amended