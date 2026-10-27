ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Don't Worry, We Will Examine’: SC To Petitioners Seeking Scrutiny Of EC Records In SIR Row

New Delhi: Assuring petitioners that their concerns would receive due consideration, the Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated it would closely examine the matter, while adjourning a clutch of pleas challenging the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and granted petitioners 10 days' time to file a rejoinder to the counter-affidavit filed by the poll panel on Monday.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed, "We are aware of everything. Don't worry, we will examine," after senior advocates appearing for the petitioners sought preservation of files, file-notings and internal communications to ascertain how key decisions were taken.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing in the petition filed by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and INDIA Bloc leaders, urged the bench to pass an order to preserve the file and file-notings and internal communications. He stressed that it was crucial to decide if the decisions were unanimous or unilateral and that the record should be preserved.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing in the writ petition filed by TMC MP Dola Sena, said they should preserve the files and file notings. "This whole thing depends on decision, consultation, unanimous and not unanimous…This should be preserved. Either filed before your Lordships or preserved”, contended Singhvi.

"We are aware of everything. Don’t worry, we will examine," observed the CJI.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner Rakesh Singh, urged the bench to give one week's time to file a rejoinder and insisted, "I think there is a lot to be said in the rejoinder."

Citing the poll panel’s counter affidavit in the top court, Guruswamy said the Election Commission of India, in its reply, accepts many of the charges that the petitioners are making. She urged the court to issue notice on her client’s plea. The bench said it will issue notice.

Guruswamy said, "Please see the audacity of the institution, which justifies their tampering with (Form 6)". Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Election Commission, objected to Guruswamy’s submissions. He said, "An affidavit is filed, and your lordships may see the affidavit. This rhetoric is for some other purpose."