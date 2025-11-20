ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Governor's Unexplained, Indefinite Inaction On Bills Will Invite Scrutiny

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the merits of action taken by the governor under Article 200 of the Constitution cannot be looked into by courts. It said that prolonged, unexplained and indefinite inaction would certainly invite limited judicial scrutiny.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stressed that the governor cannot withhold assent simpliciter; the only options he has are to initiate the dialogic process under Article 200 – either through returning the bill to the legislature for reconsideration or reserving it for the president’s assent, who, in turn, under Article 201, may choose to return the bill with a message to the legislature as well.

The bench said the question it is confronted with is whether the constitutional breadth of discretion extends to protecting an indefinite or prolonged inaction of the governor under Article 200. “We are of the considered opinion that while the merits of action taken by the governor under Article 200 cannot be looked into by courts, inaction that is prolonged, unexplained and indefinite will certainly invite limited judicial scrutiny,” it said.

The court said the initiation of a dialogic process where other constitutional functionaries are consulted before the governor or president takes a decision on whether the bill must be assented to or not is not a justiciable act in itself. It said the concept of accountability and checks and balances courses through the provisions of the Constitution.

“Thus, the legislature, which represents the people’s will, is only effective if the governor acts under Article 200. This is not to say that the governor is merely a rubber stamp on a bill becoming an act. There is value in his consideration, and thus, a choice was exercised between the three options before him under Article 200,” the SC bench said.