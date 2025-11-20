SC: Governor's Unexplained, Indefinite Inaction On Bills Will Invite Scrutiny
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stressed that the governor cannot withhold assent simpliciter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the merits of action taken by the governor under Article 200 of the Constitution cannot be looked into by courts. It said that prolonged, unexplained and indefinite inaction would certainly invite limited judicial scrutiny.
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stressed that the governor cannot withhold assent simpliciter; the only options he has are to initiate the dialogic process under Article 200 – either through returning the bill to the legislature for reconsideration or reserving it for the president’s assent, who, in turn, under Article 201, may choose to return the bill with a message to the legislature as well.
The bench said the question it is confronted with is whether the constitutional breadth of discretion extends to protecting an indefinite or prolonged inaction of the governor under Article 200. “We are of the considered opinion that while the merits of action taken by the governor under Article 200 cannot be looked into by courts, inaction that is prolonged, unexplained and indefinite will certainly invite limited judicial scrutiny,” it said.
The court said the initiation of a dialogic process where other constitutional functionaries are consulted before the governor or president takes a decision on whether the bill must be assented to or not is not a justiciable act in itself. It said the concept of accountability and checks and balances courses through the provisions of the Constitution.
“Thus, the legislature, which represents the people’s will, is only effective if the governor acts under Article 200. This is not to say that the governor is merely a rubber stamp on a bill becoming an act. There is value in his consideration, and thus, a choice was exercised between the three options before him under Article 200,” the SC bench said.
“It is correct that the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the governor and enter a merits review of this decision. However, where the governor chooses to not act under Article 200, resulting in prolonged pendency in bills without initiating the dialogic process that the Constitution envisions, thus frustrating the outcome of the legislature’s functions and efforts, constitutional courts can exercise limited judicial review,” it said, adding that courts are empowered to grant a form of limited direction to the governor to take action.
The bench said the court can issue a limited direction to the governor to act under Article 200, within a reasonable time limit, without making any observations on the merits of the exercise of discretion.
It said there was no formulaic manner or timeline that the courts by judicial order can establish, and not every case would lead the court to issue an automatic direction to ‘act’; rather, this limited direction would have to be measured based on appropriate circumstances.
The bench said the judicial review of a bill that is anterior to its enactment as law is unheard of and unfathomable in our constitutional practice and history.
“Article 361 of the Constitution is an absolute bar on judicial review in relation to personally subjecting the Governor to judicial proceedings. However, it cannot be relied upon to negate the limited scope of judicial review that this Court is empowered to exercise in situations of prolonged inaction by the Governor under Article 200. It is clarified that while the Governor continues to enjoy personal immunity, the constitutional office of the Governor is subject to the jurisdiction of this court,” it added.
