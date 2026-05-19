Greed Beyond Limits: SC Gives Life Sentence To 7 Convicts, Allows 2 To Seek Pardon In Dr Subbiah Murder Case
The top court sentenced all persons to life imprisonment, except A1(Ponnuswamy) and A2 (Mary Pushpan).
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored the trial court's order convicting the accused persons in the 2013 Dr. Subbiah murder case, calling it a stark reminder of how human greed can drive individuals to transgress every boundary of decency—even to the point of extinguishing lives.
A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma said the present case is a classic illustration of how humans tend to surpass all limits of sound human behaviour and even go to the extent of crushing human lives in pursuit of their greed.
“A disputed piece of land, contesting claims over the same, prolonged litigation, unsuccessful attempts to favourably turn the pending litigations, a reputed doctor of Chennai, a land-grabbing mafia, few advocates, few henchmen and a broad daylight murder in Chennai," said Justice Sharma, who authored the 96-page judgment on behalf of the bench.
The trial court had convicted all the accused of murder and sentenced 7 of them to death and 2 persons to life imprisonment. The Madras High Court reversed this decision on the grounds that the trial court adopted a callous approach by ignoring settled principles of law, and the serious lapses in the investigation.
The apex court said, “We are of the considered opinion that the high court has committed a grave error in reversing the view of the trial court. Even without regard to the breach of principles governing the exercise of appellate powers, the impugned judgment is unsustainable on account of erroneous appreciation of evidence and for the reasons mentioned above. We find that the findings of the trial court are legally sustainable and stand restored.”
Justice Sharma said that as long as the view taken by the trial court is a legally possible view, the mere availability of an alternate view is not enough to reverse that view of the trial court. The bench said the high court has appreciated the entire evidence on an artificial standard. “We are afraid, the high court has introduced numerous fictional probabilities in the sequence of events, without being supported by the record and cross-examination of the concerned witnesses," said the bench.
The bench noted that on conspiracy, for instance, the high court proceeded to lay down general statements of law to the effect that a conspiracy is always hatched in secrecy and cannot be heard by third persons. “It went to the extent of calling it an ‘insult to the criminal justice system’ if it is believed that the conspiracy was discussed in the presence of eye witnesses. We are a little taken back with the sweeping nature of the remarks made in the impugned judgment,” said the bench.
The bench said the prosecution presented extensive oral and documentary evidence proving a prolonged land dispute between the parties. Various complaints regarding trespass were filed by the deceased or his family members against the accused persons, and the police's Land Grabbing Cell also registered an FIR, it noted.
“There is ample evidence on record to show the motive of the accused persons, and it is trite law that motive assumes significance in a case based on substantive evidence,” said the bench.
The apex court sentenced all persons to life imprisonment, except A1(Ponnuswamy) and A2 (Mary Pushpan). The bench considered the advanced age of these two accused persons and their limited role in the conspiracy. "We deem it appropriate to facilitate the right of A1 and A2 to seek pardon by permitting them to file appropriate petitions before His Excellency, the Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu," said the bench.
In 2013, Dr Subbiah was attacked with a sickle while he was on his way back from Billroth Hospital in Chennai. He sustained multiple cut injuries. The police concluded that the motive was a property dispute between A1's family and the deceased, and arrested 9 persons.
“The State has already made a statement to the effect that capital punishment is not pressed for in the present matter. Thus, all the respondents/convicts are hereby sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life along with fines imposed by the Trial Court, for the offences mentioned above," said the apex court.
For A1 and A2, the bench said that their role was limited as they got embroiled in the conspiracy because of their love for their children. They had joined the conspiracy at the behest of A3 (Basil PM) and A4(Boris PM). “Parents love their children irrespective of their age and continue to support them even when no one else does. In their advanced years, they fail to question or resist their actions out of affection and emotional dependence, believing it to be their duty to protect and support them under all circumstances. It is in this background that the role of A1 and A2 is required to be appreciated," said the bench.
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