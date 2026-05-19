ETV Bharat / bharat

Greed Beyond Limits: SC Gives Life Sentence To 7 Convicts, Allows 2 To Seek Pardon In Dr Subbiah Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored the trial court's order convicting the accused persons in the 2013 Dr. Subbiah murder case, calling it a stark reminder of how human greed can drive individuals to transgress every boundary of decency—even to the point of extinguishing lives.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma said the present case is a classic illustration of how humans tend to surpass all limits of sound human behaviour and even go to the extent of crushing human lives in pursuit of their greed.

“A disputed piece of land, contesting claims over the same, prolonged litigation, unsuccessful attempts to favourably turn the pending litigations, a reputed doctor of Chennai, a land-grabbing mafia, few advocates, few henchmen and a broad daylight murder in Chennai," said Justice Sharma, who authored the 96-page judgment on behalf of the bench.

The trial court had convicted all the accused of murder and sentenced 7 of them to death and 2 persons to life imprisonment. The Madras High Court reversed this decision on the grounds that the trial court adopted a callous approach by ignoring settled principles of law, and the serious lapses in the investigation.

The apex court said, “We are of the considered opinion that the high court has committed a grave error in reversing the view of the trial court. Even without regard to the breach of principles governing the exercise of appellate powers, the impugned judgment is unsustainable on account of erroneous appreciation of evidence and for the reasons mentioned above. We find that the findings of the trial court are legally sustainable and stand restored.”

Justice Sharma said that as long as the view taken by the trial court is a legally possible view, the mere availability of an alternate view is not enough to reverse that view of the trial court. The bench said the high court has appreciated the entire evidence on an artificial standard. “We are afraid, the high court has introduced numerous fictional probabilities in the sequence of events, without being supported by the record and cross-examination of the concerned witnesses," said the bench.

The bench noted that on conspiracy, for instance, the high court proceeded to lay down general statements of law to the effect that a conspiracy is always hatched in secrecy and cannot be heard by third persons. “It went to the extent of calling it an ‘insult to the criminal justice system’ if it is believed that the conspiracy was discussed in the presence of eye witnesses. We are a little taken back with the sweeping nature of the remarks made in the impugned judgment,” said the bench.