ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Flags Text-Heavy Food Warning Labels, Gives Govt 10 Days To Chart New Path

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to provide further clarity on its proposal for phased front‑of‑pack labelling (FoPL) of packaged foods, pressing for details on how “nutrients of concern” like fats, sugars and salt would be flagged.

FoPL is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.

The order was released today, following the hearing by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran on Thursday. It also asked the Centre how it plans to increase nutritional literacy in schools, flagging that children are at acute risk of developing unhealthy eating behaviours.

The bench noted that throughout the hearing, it became aware that children are at acute risk of developing unhealthy eating behaviours due to various reasons. “We would like the Union to respond on how schools plan to incorporate through curriculum, initiatives, workshops etc.: (i) the manner in which information provided in packaged food items, including nutritional information, FoPL, etc., must be interpreted, and (ii) other aspects relating to nutritional literacy," the order read.

"In recognition of the vulnerable position that children are vis-à-vis impulse or uninformed dietary decision-making, we are of the view that some action must be taken in this regard,” the order further stated.

The petitioner — NGO '3S And Our Health Society' — contended that compliance with the finalised FoPL model, in the form of a final regulation, must be mandatory and uniformly enforceable for all covered food products, without leaving implementation to the discretion of the food business operators.

The bench said it would like FSSAI to respond specifically to the petitioner's suggestion that the final FoPL regime must be mandatory from the get-go. “If not, we would like to know what is a reasonable period after which they intend to make its compliance mandatory,” the bench asked.

The FSSAI affidavit states that FoPL is intended to be implemented in phases to facilitate both “consumer acceptability” and “provide the industry adequate time for reformulation”. With that aim, Phase I is set to only cover products high in two or more of the specified nutrients and specified sweetened beverages. Phase II is set to extend the label to products high in any one of these nutrients.

“What is a reasonable and fixed timeline that the FSSAI envisages for the implementation of the two phases currently proposed?” asked the Apex court.

"Assessment of consumer acceptability or giving the industry adequate time for reformulation cannot be reason enough for this uncertainty in time. Therefore, a reasonable, scientifically justified and clearly defined timeline or transitionary period, which divides the two phases, must be indicated for the FSSAI's approach to be workable," it said.