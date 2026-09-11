Supreme Court Flags Text-Heavy Food Warning Labels, Gives Govt 10 Days To Chart New Path
"Text-heavy front‑of‑pack labelling presupposes a certain level of comprehension, literacy, and reading capability across all states/regions, vernaculars, age groups, literacy, etc., of the consuming population."
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to provide further clarity on its proposal for phased front‑of‑pack labelling (FoPL) of packaged foods, pressing for details on how “nutrients of concern” like fats, sugars and salt would be flagged.
FoPL is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.
The order was released today, following the hearing by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran on Thursday. It also asked the Centre how it plans to increase nutritional literacy in schools, flagging that children are at acute risk of developing unhealthy eating behaviours.
The bench noted that throughout the hearing, it became aware that children are at acute risk of developing unhealthy eating behaviours due to various reasons. “We would like the Union to respond on how schools plan to incorporate through curriculum, initiatives, workshops etc.: (i) the manner in which information provided in packaged food items, including nutritional information, FoPL, etc., must be interpreted, and (ii) other aspects relating to nutritional literacy," the order read.
"In recognition of the vulnerable position that children are vis-à-vis impulse or uninformed dietary decision-making, we are of the view that some action must be taken in this regard,” the order further stated.
The petitioner — NGO '3S And Our Health Society' — contended that compliance with the finalised FoPL model, in the form of a final regulation, must be mandatory and uniformly enforceable for all covered food products, without leaving implementation to the discretion of the food business operators.
The bench said it would like FSSAI to respond specifically to the petitioner's suggestion that the final FoPL regime must be mandatory from the get-go. “If not, we would like to know what is a reasonable period after which they intend to make its compliance mandatory,” the bench asked.
The FSSAI affidavit states that FoPL is intended to be implemented in phases to facilitate both “consumer acceptability” and “provide the industry adequate time for reformulation”. With that aim, Phase I is set to only cover products high in two or more of the specified nutrients and specified sweetened beverages. Phase II is set to extend the label to products high in any one of these nutrients.
“What is a reasonable and fixed timeline that the FSSAI envisages for the implementation of the two phases currently proposed?” asked the Apex court.
"Assessment of consumer acceptability or giving the industry adequate time for reformulation cannot be reason enough for this uncertainty in time. Therefore, a reasonable, scientifically justified and clearly defined timeline or transitionary period, which divides the two phases, must be indicated for the FSSAI's approach to be workable," it said.
The Apex court also said FSSAI should file its affidavit clarifying the sought information within 10 days.
The bench also asked, “How does FSSAI propose to identify the specific sweetened beverages that fall under Phase I of its proposal? Additionally, what are the threshold levels of the specific nutrient(s)-of-concern for such beverages?”
The bench went on to seek clarification on the font size of the proposed labelling, the presence of pictorial representations for fat, sugar and salt, respectively, and the placement of FoPL. It said the regulator must take into account the suggestions, and revisit its current conception of FoPL.
The bench noted that what is different in the current proposal, is that FSSAI seems to have adopted a strictly word-based warning label ie., one that denotes in words whether a product is high in fat, sugar and/or salt.
It said this text-heavy FoPL presupposes a certain level of comprehension, literacy, and reading capability across all states/regions, vernaculars, age groups, literacy, etc., of the consuming population.
"Ideally, an all-inclusive FoPL, which effectively caters to the diverse population of this country, should incorporate a combination of words, along with pictorial representations of the nutrients-of-concern. This would ensure that the information provided in the FoPL is truly accessible," the top court said.
“The normal conditions of purchase and use in India are itself difficult to fit into a single, homogenous box, and must therefore, not be addressed through a blanket approach. Moreover, the mode of purchasing foods products, in general, is going digital. Therefore, such trends in the realities of Indian consumption must also be taken into consideration and reflected in design choices made for FoPLs,” the order said.
The bench said warning labels targeting the nutrients-of-concern may, therefore, also result in the use of more alternative chemicals to replace the sugar, fat or salt. “The FSSAI must keep this danger in mind while finalising their threshold limits, and must also issue some corresponding regulations to the addition of such chemicals in packaged foods,” it said.
The bench passed the order on a plea by the public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society', which sought directions to the Centre, states and Union Territories to implement mandatory FoPL on packaged foods.
The FSSAI had earlier told the top court that it proposed to provide a prominent FoPL warning label in red for food products high in added saturated fats, sugars and salt.
Also Read:
- Need Front‑Of‑Pack Warnings On Packaged Food; Children's Health Of National Interest: Supreme Court
- Delhi HC Asks Centre, FSSAI To Respond To Plea Prohibiting Sale Of Fortune Soya Refined Oil
- FSSAI To Roll Out Front-of-pack Red Warning On Food & Beverages High On Sugar, Salt Or Fat
- FSSAI Cancels Licences Of Two West Bengal-Based Firms