ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Gives Assam 2 Weeks To Respond To Pleas Against Foreigner Declaration Orders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted two weeks to the Assam government to file its responses on pleas challenging orders declaring five women as foreigners who allegedly entered the state illegally.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order after the counsel appearing for the Assam government sought time to file counter-affidavits in the five petitions.

"As prayed, two weeks is granted to the counsel for the respondent - State of Assam to file vakalatnama and counter affidavit(s) in all the cases. List after two weeks," the bench said in its July 16 order. On June 5, the top court had ordered status quo on the deportation of the petitioners while agreeing to hear their pleas challenging separate orders of the Gauhati High Court.

During the hearing on Thursday, an advocate appearing for one of the petitioners referred to a July 13 verdict of the apex court, which held that the determination of citizenship status must be made through a fair, lawful and reasoned process. Another advocate appearing for some petitioners said two of the women were in detention and the top court had stayed their deportation by ordering status quo in the matter.

The counsel appearing for the Assam government sought two weeks to file replies, which was granted by the bench.