Court Shouldn't Passively Record Evidence, But Ensure Material For Just Adjudication Is Brought On Record: SC
Admonishes public prosecutor, trial court, Rajasthan High Court, says trials must seek truth, frees man convicted of raping 5-year-old girl after 9 years.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a criminal trial is not merely an adversarial contest between prosecution and the accused, but a judicial quest for truth. Stressing that courts cannot remain “mute spectators” when crucial evidence is overlooked, the Apex court said judges must ensure that material necessary for a just adjudication is properly brought on record, and that findings of guilt rest only on legally admissible and reliable evidence.
The Apex court made these observations while acquitting a man convicted of raping a five-year-old girl. The man had spent more than nine years in custody. A bench comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and Manmohan said the trial court had fallen into grave error in convicting the man, while the Rajasthan High Court's error was in affirming his conviction.
Advocate Namit Saxena, who represented the appellant before the Supreme Court, argued that his client was falsely implicated at the behest of the local MLA, with whom the accused-appellant was admittedly at enmity. He submitted that in her earliest statements to the police, the victim had not furnished any description or identifying features of the assailant.
It was further submitted that the accused-appellant was a permanent resident of the same village, remained available throughout and did not evade arrest; therefore, the fact that he came to be apprehended only after nearly two months without any basis for identification, casts a grave doubt on the prosecution's case.
The Apex court said the findings recorded by the trial court and affirmed by the High Court, holding that the prosecution case stands on credible and reliable evidence, are ex-facie untenable in facts and in law. “The judgment dated 5th September, 2019 passed by the trial court, and the impugned judgment dated 20th August, 2025 passed by the High Court, do not stand to scrutiny and are hereby set aside,” said the bench.
The bench also said a criminal trial is not merely an adversarial contest between prosecution and accused. It said the ultimate obligation of the court is to discover the truth and to ensure that the finding of guilt rests upon legally admissible and reliable evidence.
The bench said the court is not expected to remain a mute spectator where an aspect of evidence bearing directly upon the guilt or innocence of the accused is left unattended. “The role of the court is not confined to passively recording the evidence as presented by the parties; it is required to ensure that the material evidence necessary for a just adjudication is properly brought on record,” said the bench.
The bench said owing to the sheer negligence on the part of the public prosecutor concerned and the gross ignorance exhibited by the presiding officer, no effort was made to have the accused-appellant identified by the victim during her deposition, so as to confirm the fact that the person standing trial was indeed the assailant.
The bench said the failure to undertake this exercise assumes serious significance, as the prosecution ultimately sought to rely upon the identification made during the TIP (test identification parade) to connect the accused-appellant with the crime.
The bench said there is a material discrepancy in the medical evidence and the deposition of the witnesses regarding the time of the incident, which goes to the root of the matter affecting the veracity of the prosecution case.
“We also take note of the fact that the accused-appellant has remained in custody for more than nine years. In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, no useful purpose would be served by remanding the matter to the trial court for recording the testimony of the victim afresh," the bench noted.
The bench said the fatal flaw on the aspect of identification cannot be cured at this belated stage, even if we were to consider remanding the case for de novo trial. "The appellant is acquitted of the charges. He is in custody and shall be released from prison forthwith, if not wanted in any other case," said the bench.
The incident occurred in December 2016. An FIR was lodged under Section 376 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused-appellant was arrested on February 5, 2017.
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