ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Forms Panel Headed By Ex-CJI Gavai To Supervise Eviction, Rehabilitation In Agasthyamalai

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday formed a special committee headed by former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai to supervise the eviction and rehabilitation exercise in the protected areas of the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta held the Tamil Nadu government responsible for the delay in the process of receiving, identifying and adjudicating the claims under the Forest Rights Act. The top court also directed the state government to complete the formation of the remaining Gram Sabhas in 30 days.

"A Special Committee is hereby constituted, headed by Justice BR Gavai, former Chief Justice of India to be assisted by an officer of the CEC (Central Empowered Committee), and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, State of Tamil Nadu. The Chairperson shall be at liberty to identify a suitable officer of the CEC to assist the committee in the discharge of its functions.

"The Committee shall scrutinise the orders passed by the competent authorities under the FRA, 2006, in respect of the claims received and shall submit its report to this Court in a sealed cover," the bench said. The committee shall also supervise the expeditious disposal of the claims by issuing necessary directions to the authorities concerned, it said. The apex court said the committee shall commence its functioning forthwith.

"The State of Tamil Nadu shall provide all necessary logistical and administrative assistance to the Committee for carrying out its functions with due deference to the status of the Hon’ble Chairperson. For this purpose, an officer to the rank of Joint Secretary (Administration) shall be designated as the Nodal Officer to coordinate with the Committee and facilitate the provision of all necessary assistance required in the functioning of the Committee," it added.

Taking a serious note of encroachments within the protected areas of the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape in Tamil Nadu, the top court had earlier directed that a time-bound eviction plan be prepared and implemented on priority. The apex court had also directed that disciplinary and legal action be initiated against all identified 118 serving and retired government servants found to be encroachers there.