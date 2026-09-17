ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Unnatural Deaths In Manipur Relief Camps, Seeks Response From Chief Secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced discontent over reports of unnatural deaths in Manipur’s relief camps and directed the state’s chief secretary to submit a detailed report on fatalities among victims displaced by the 2023 ethnic violence. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench directed the Manipur chief secretary to file an affidavit explaining the details of deaths that have taken place in the relief camps, especially the unnatural deaths. The apex court asked the state to explain why the post-mortem was conducted in 20 cases and not in all 34 cases.

The bench similarly required an explanation for the reasons behind the post-mortem reports for unnatural deaths. It also asked the state government to explain why only Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 had been paid to the next of kin of persons who died unnaturally while sheltered in the relief camps.

The bench directed the Manipur Legal Services Authority to immediately take up the issue and ensure that FIRs are registered in all cases of unnatural deaths. "The cause of death is adequately ascertained…. Measures that are required to be taken to ensure the safety and dignity of internally displaced persons or other vulnerable victims in relief camps. Expeditious investigation in the FIRs already registered," the bench said.

It noted that a report highlighted over 600 deaths in relief camps across eight districts. The bench was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the investigation and trial of sexual violence cases arising from the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence.

The bench considered the report submitted by the committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, which highlighted the issue of compensation and also considered reports concerning deaths in relief camps.