SC Flags Unnatural Deaths In Manipur Relief Camps, Seeks Response From Chief Secretary
The top court noted that a report highlighted over 600 deaths in relief camps across eight districts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced discontent over reports of unnatural deaths in Manipur’s relief camps and directed the state’s chief secretary to submit a detailed report on fatalities among victims displaced by the 2023 ethnic violence. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench directed the Manipur chief secretary to file an affidavit explaining the details of deaths that have taken place in the relief camps, especially the unnatural deaths. The apex court asked the state to explain why the post-mortem was conducted in 20 cases and not in all 34 cases.
The bench similarly required an explanation for the reasons behind the post-mortem reports for unnatural deaths. It also asked the state government to explain why only Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 had been paid to the next of kin of persons who died unnaturally while sheltered in the relief camps.
The bench directed the Manipur Legal Services Authority to immediately take up the issue and ensure that FIRs are registered in all cases of unnatural deaths. "The cause of death is adequately ascertained…. Measures that are required to be taken to ensure the safety and dignity of internally displaced persons or other vulnerable victims in relief camps. Expeditious investigation in the FIRs already registered," the bench said.
It noted that a report highlighted over 600 deaths in relief camps across eight districts. The bench was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the investigation and trial of sexual violence cases arising from the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence.
The bench considered the report submitted by the committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, which highlighted the issue of compensation and also considered reports concerning deaths in relief camps.
During the hearing, the bench was informed that 42 special investigation teams (SITs) had been constituted across eight districts to investigate over three thousand cases, and charge sheets had been filed in 302 cases, closure reports in 1,583 cases, and 1,135 cases remained under investigation. The bench was also informed that trials commenced in 33 cases.
A counsel informed the bench that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was investigating 31 cases, of which charge sheets had been filed in 28 cases, closure reports in six cases, and three cases remained under investigation. It was submitted that proceedings commenced in all cases in which charge sheets were filed.
Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing victims, informed the bench that cross-examination was proceeding and pointed out that the court could take up the matters only two days a week. The bench observed that even if a matter was taken up twice a week, it could ensure a speedy trial and suggested exploring two courts to handle the CBI cases, which could expedite proceedings.
The ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march organised in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community. Hundreds of people have been killed, many more injured and thousands displaced since then.
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