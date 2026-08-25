ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Right Of Appeal, Seeks EC Data On Bengal Voter Roll Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed that its primary concern is safeguarding the right of appeal for disenfranchised voters, while asking the Election Commission to furnish data on pending appeals before appellate tribunals against exclusions and inclusions in West Bengal’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench said let the poll panel file the reply to the application: how many appeals are pending before the appellate tribunals; how many appeals so far have been decided, including the nature of relief sought in those appeals; how many appeals are at the instance of voters whose names have been excluded or included.

The bench also asked the Election Commission to give details on how many additional tribunals are required to be constituted and what steps are being taken to streamline the mechanism for disposal of the pending appeals.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, contended that out of 38 lakh appeals filed, only 7 lakh were filed by individuals removed from rolls.

He informed the bench that these statistics were based on a reply received by a Member of Parliament under the Right to Information Act. Sankaranarayanan argued that the remaining 31 lakh appeals are by the ECI or people objecting to the inclusion, and suggested prioritising the seven lakh people.