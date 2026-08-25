SC Flags Right Of Appeal, Seeks EC Data On Bengal Voter Roll Cases
The top court bench asked the EC to give details on how many additional tribunals are required to be constituted.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 25, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed that its primary concern is safeguarding the right of appeal for disenfranchised voters, while asking the Election Commission to furnish data on pending appeals before appellate tribunals against exclusions and inclusions in West Bengal’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench said let the poll panel file the reply to the application: how many appeals are pending before the appellate tribunals; how many appeals so far have been decided, including the nature of relief sought in those appeals; how many appeals are at the instance of voters whose names have been excluded or included.
The bench also asked the Election Commission to give details on how many additional tribunals are required to be constituted and what steps are being taken to streamline the mechanism for disposal of the pending appeals.
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, contended that out of 38 lakh appeals filed, only 7 lakh were filed by individuals removed from rolls.
He informed the bench that these statistics were based on a reply received by a Member of Parliament under the Right to Information Act. Sankaranarayanan argued that the remaining 31 lakh appeals are by the ECI or people objecting to the inclusion, and suggested prioritising the seven lakh people.
Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, argued that they say in 31 constituencies the margin is less than the excluded. “We are not on the constituency as of now. Our main concern is disenfranchised persons have a right of appeal…that right must be exercised and realised…," observed Justice Bagchi. Naidu said his client has another meeting scheduled and requested 10 days to collate all the information and place it before the court.
The bench stressed the data and also the proposal and changes introduced by the panel to streamline the manner of disposal. The bench was informed that the appellate tribunal had decided over 80,000 appeals and that those names should be brought on the supplementary list. “After the election got over, the appeals have been disposed of. Those names have not been disclosed,” said senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, representing a petitioner.
The bench said it asked the poll panel for the data, and if there is a clear admission of appeals being allowed, consequential steps will follow. Sankaranarayanan said the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations’ elections are due in December, so priority should be given to those two constituencies among the 7 Lakh. Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing a petitioner, stressed that people have lost the right to vote once and should not lose it twice.
It was argued that in one constituency, a candidate lost by 365 votes and the deletions total 7,800, and in another, the margin is 469. A counsel contended that one person lost by 18,000 votes and the deletions are 27,000, and in the entire Murshidabad district, lakhs and lakhs of names have been deleted. “I am not on anything else, but I am telling your lordships that this is targeting one community,” said Banerjee.
Naidu assured the bench that his client has been coordinating with appellate tribunals to examine ways to streamline the appeal disposal process. The bench was hearing pleas seeking measures to streamline and expedite the disposal of appeals before the SIR appellate tribunals.
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