SC Flags Persistent Gender Bias, Calls Female Foeticide Its ‘Ugly Manifestation’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said discrimination against the girl child, and by extension women, is still prevalent in several parts of the country, and a crude and ugly manifestation of such social malady is in the form of female foeticide.

The observation was made in a judgment by a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench declined to quash a case lodged against a Gurugram-based radiologist for offences under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

"Discrimination against the girl child and, by extension, women is still prevalent in several parts of the country. A crude and ugly manifestation of such social malady is in the form of female foeticide. The first step towards the commission of such an offence is in the sex determination of the foetus,” said the bench in a 70-page judgment.

The bench said the Parliament has stepped in not only outlawing sex determination and selection but also prohibiting all related pre-conception and prenatal techniques and procedures, making it mandatory to maintain the relevant record in the prescribed format.

The bench said non-maintenance of the record in the prescribed form would be an offence under the PCPNDT Act and the Rules, and, in the present case, prima facie it has come on record that the appellant had conducted ultrasonography on the pregnant woman. “Whether or not he has maintained the record as required under the law in addition to nondisclosure of the sex of the foetus, is a matter for trial. Therefore, it is not a case where the trial should be nipped in the bud”, it said.

The bench observed that as per the proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 4 of the PCPNDT Act, it is the duty of the person conducting ultrasonography on a pregnant woman to keep complete record thereof in the clinic in such manner as may be prescribed and any deficiency or inaccuracy found therein shall amount to contravention of Sections 5 or 6 of the PCPNDT Act.

The Haryana government counsel contended that female foeticide is a matter of national concern and that social welfare statutes, like the PCPNDT Act, must be implemented with all seriousness.

It was contended that this court has time and again directed the States to ensure strict compliance with the statute. “Quashing of a complaint proceeding at the threshold on hyper technical grounds would send a contrary signal and weaken enforcement at the grassroots”, said the counsel.