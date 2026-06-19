ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Nexus: Banks, ARCs Misusing Taxpayers’ Money

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday flagged a “deep‑rooted nexus” between banks, asset reconstruction companies and borrowers and made it clear that the misuse of taxpayers’ money through loans that are never effectively recovered is unacceptable.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea alleging that a debt of Rs 1,537 crore owed to public sector banks was settled through two asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) for a mere Rs 73.50 crore. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay appeared for petitioners, Prateeksha and two others, who sought a probe into the alleged banking fraud facilitated by the ARCs.

During the hearing, Upadhyay said huge loan amounts were being transferred at a discount, which causes a significant loss to the exchequer. “This is a deep-rooted nexus between the borrowers, ARCs and banks,” said the bench, adding that it was aware of the limitation in entering the arena of the banks' commercial wisdom.

“But if this is the commercial wisdom that you collect taxpayers’ money, public money and you recklessly release it and give loans and then you don’t make any effort or try to recover it, this kind of conduct is not acceptable,” the bench observed.

The bench sought responses from the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and others on the plea. The bench said it was only concerned about the misutilisation of public money, which should have been spent for the welfare of people. The bench also raised concerns over the manner in which stressed loans were being settled.