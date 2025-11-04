ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Misuse Of POCSO Cases, Stresses On Spreading Awareness

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday flagged the misuse of the POCSO Act in cases of marital discord and consensual relationships between adolescents, and emphasised spreading awareness in boys and men about its legal provisions.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. "One thing, we would like to remark. The POCSO Act is being misused in cases of marital discord and matters pertaining to consensual relationships between adolescents. We should spread awareness in boys and men about the legal provisions," the bench remarked orally.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by senior advocate Aabad Harshad Ponda, seeking directions to sensitise people about the penal provisions for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They said the effort is to create a safe and secure environment for girls and women.

The top court noted that some states and union territories had not filed a response in this matter and adjourned the plea to December 2. Earlier, the SC bench had issued notices to the Centre, the ministries of Education and Information and Broadcasting, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).