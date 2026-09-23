‘Not Expert Body’: SC Flags Limits On BCI’s Control Over Law Colleges
The apex court observed that BCI could lay down general guidelines, but it could not exercise control over legal education.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would examine whether the Bar Council of India (BCI) has the power to control and regulate universities/law colleges, saying, “The question is how the Bar Council of India is the expert body to regulate legal education. What do they know about legal education…there are law scholars, there is academia.”
The apex court observed that BCI could lay down general guidelines, such as prescribing whether a law course should be four or five years long, but it could not exercise control over legal education.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing pleas challenging the functioning of the BCI-PEARL FIRST Trust and the establishment of law institutions by the Trust.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, contended that the BCI passed a resolution abolishing its earlier Trust and transferring its funds to a new Trust. Bhushan also referred to a pending CBI investigation and questioned the subsequent creation of the BCI-PEARL FIRST Trust.
Bhushan argued that this Trust runs the Bar exam and alleged that BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra declared himself a lifetime trustee of the Trust. Bhushan claimed that the Trust subsequently established one law college in Goa and another in Andhra Pradesh.
The bench observed, "How can BCI regulate law colleges?" That's the real question, and their statutory role comes into existence only after one gets a license.
The bench further added that the issue is whether law schools can be regulated? If that is answered, this is resolved.
The CJI said, "First, we would like to examine whether the BCI has the power to regulate and control law universities." A counsel argued that the Medical Council of India also regulates medical education and permits the enrolment of doctors.
“It has to be legal educationists…,” said the bench. Another counsel said legal educationists are involved – former judges and eminent counsel. “That is only composition. The question is how the Bar Council of India is the expert body to regulate legal education. What do they know about legal education…there are law scholars, there is academia. They should be involved. They are at your mercy…," observed the CJI.
The bench said the BCI can lay down the general guideline that the curriculum be a four- or five-year course, and how to promote legal education, for which BCI can take any promotional measures. “But you cannot control it…," said the CJI.
Senior advocate Shobha Gupta argued that the BCI resolution states the Trust became defunct and was a burden on BCI, and therefore, they extinguished that Trust and transferred its assets to a new Trust. She added that they ask for donations and donations in crores come to the Trust for giving approval to mushrooming colleges.
After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice on applications and sought a response from BCI.
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