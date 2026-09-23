ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Not Expert Body’: SC Flags Limits On BCI’s Control Over Law Colleges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would examine whether the Bar Council of India (BCI) has the power to control and regulate universities/law colleges, saying, “The question is how the Bar Council of India is the expert body to regulate legal education. What do they know about legal education…there are law scholars, there is academia.”

The apex court observed that BCI could lay down general guidelines, such as prescribing whether a law course should be four or five years long, but it could not exercise control over legal education.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing pleas challenging the functioning of the BCI-PEARL FIRST Trust and the establishment of law institutions by the Trust.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, contended that the BCI passed a resolution abolishing its earlier Trust and transferring its funds to a new Trust. Bhushan also referred to a pending CBI investigation and questioned the subsequent creation of the BCI-PEARL FIRST Trust.

Bhushan argued that this Trust runs the Bar exam and alleged that BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra declared himself a lifetime trustee of the Trust. Bhushan claimed that the Trust subsequently established one law college in Goa and another in Andhra Pradesh.

The bench observed, "How can BCI regulate law colleges?" That's the real question, and their statutory role comes into existence only after one gets a license.

The bench further added that the issue is whether law schools can be regulated? If that is answered, this is resolved.