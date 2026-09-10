ETV Bharat / bharat

Need Front‑Of‑Pack Warnings On Packaged Food; Children's Health Of National Interest: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced concern over public health, particularly that of growing children, urging all stakeholders in food safety to treat as a matter of “national interest” the introduction of front‑of‑pack warning labels on packaged foods high in salt, sugar and fat.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing the plea filed by a public charitable trust '3S And Our Health Society'.

The bench said it will pass a detailed order, calling for some information from the stakeholders on the "serious matter". "We are only concerned about the health of people, especially growing children. We want all concerned to consider the cause in national interest," the bench said.

The Apex court also indicated that the order in the matter would be uploaded in a day or two, and asked the parties to study the order. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 28.

The bench told the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that while nutritional details are listed on the back of packaged foods, it must clarify whether guidelines exist to flag when contents exceed permissible limits — marking a product as high in sugar, salt or fat.