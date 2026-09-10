Need Front‑Of‑Pack Warnings On Packaged Food; Children's Health Of National Interest: Supreme Court
When FSSAI proposed front‑of‑pack labels in red for ultra-processed foods, it was proposed that since red is used for non-veg, another colour should be used.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced concern over public health, particularly that of growing children, urging all stakeholders in food safety to treat as a matter of “national interest” the introduction of front‑of‑pack warning labels on packaged foods high in salt, sugar and fat.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing the plea filed by a public charitable trust '3S And Our Health Society'.
The bench said it will pass a detailed order, calling for some information from the stakeholders on the "serious matter". "We are only concerned about the health of people, especially growing children. We want all concerned to consider the cause in national interest," the bench said.
The Apex court also indicated that the order in the matter would be uploaded in a day or two, and asked the parties to study the order. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 28.
The bench told the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that while nutritional details are listed on the back of packaged foods, it must clarify whether guidelines exist to flag when contents exceed permissible limits — marking a product as high in sugar, salt or fat.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the FSSAI, contended that internationally, two conditions are required to be put on the rear side of the packet. Singh added that the content has to be shown on the quantity of 100 grams, and the quantity per serving.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing an intervenor, said the government was putting "Kurkure" snack product on the same pedestal as other nutritional food like eggs and salted cashew. It was argued before the bench that ultra processed food must have a higher warning.
The senior counsel submitted, “Red is for non-vegetarian and green is for vegetarian. So instead of red, if some other colour can be used as a warning label in case of ultra-processed food items…”
Earlier, the FSSAI informed the Supreme Court that it has proposed prominent front‑of‑pack warning labels in red for packaged foods high in added saturated fat, sugar and salt. In a compliance affidavit, the regulator said the move is aimed at giving consumers a clear, simple and easily understood alert about products containing nutrients of concern.
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