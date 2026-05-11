ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Bail Plea Backlog, Suggests Measures For Expeditious Disposal In HCs

New Delhi: Highlighting the mounting pendency of bail applications in high courts nationwide, the Supreme Court on Monday proposed measures such as automatic listing of pleas and fixing an outer timeline for their disposal.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it hoped and trusted that the high courts, state governments and the investigating agencies would have a collaborative approach. The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said this approach could ensure a robust mechanism for the timely disposal of bail pleas while protecting victims' rights.

The bench made it clear that its order should not be construed as an aspersion on the functioning of any high court. The bench said the suggestions intended to strengthen systemic efficiency.

The bench passed the order on a plea in which it had earlier directed the registrar generals of all the high courts to send complete details of applications for anticipatory or regular bail, suspension of sentence pending there, along with the date of filing, date of decision or the next date of hearing.

The bench, in its order, said most of the high courts have furnished the data and taken initiatives for the timely disposal of bail applications. The bench observed that the volume of pendency of bail applications in the Allahabad High Court was “too large” even though most of the judges there were dealing with hundreds of cases in a day.