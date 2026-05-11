SC Flags Bail Plea Backlog, Suggests Measures For Expeditious Disposal In HCs
The bench made it clear that its order should not be construed as an aspersion on the functioning of any high court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Highlighting the mounting pendency of bail applications in high courts nationwide, the Supreme Court on Monday proposed measures such as automatic listing of pleas and fixing an outer timeline for their disposal.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it hoped and trusted that the high courts, state governments and the investigating agencies would have a collaborative approach. The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said this approach could ensure a robust mechanism for the timely disposal of bail pleas while protecting victims' rights.
The bench made it clear that its order should not be construed as an aspersion on the functioning of any high court. The bench said the suggestions intended to strengthen systemic efficiency.
The bench passed the order on a plea in which it had earlier directed the registrar generals of all the high courts to send complete details of applications for anticipatory or regular bail, suspension of sentence pending there, along with the date of filing, date of decision or the next date of hearing.
The bench, in its order, said most of the high courts have furnished the data and taken initiatives for the timely disposal of bail applications. The bench observed that the volume of pendency of bail applications in the Allahabad High Court was “too large” even though most of the judges there were dealing with hundreds of cases in a day.
The bench left it to the discretion of the chief justice and the administrative committee of the Allahabad High Court to evolve a mechanism to ensure a definite hearing date for bail applications.
The bench said a similar mechanism was required to be evolved in the Patna High Court where bail applications were sometimes adjourned for a longer period of time.
The top court noted several suggestions which were put forth before it to ensure the timely disposal of bail applications. The bench said that according to the suggestions, bail matters can be listed on a weekly or fortnightly basis. The bench said there can be an automatic software system by which all bail pleas are listed at least once every two weeks.
The bench said a status report on the bail plea must be filed before the first hearing date, and the application must be served on the office of the probe agencies' lawyer. “The high courts can also resolve to fix an outer timeline for the disposal of bail applications,” the bench said.
The bench also highlighted the need to have the forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports within a reasonable time in cases especially those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Supreme Court addressed the issue of pendency of bail applications in the high courts while hearing a petition challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
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