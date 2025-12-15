ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Favours Pan-India Guidelines To Prevent Road Accidents On Expressways, NHs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday flagged illegal "dhabas" on National Highways (NH) as a possible cause of road accidents, and suggested formulating pan-India guidelines to prevent road accidents, such as a recent one in Rajasthan's Phalodi that claimed 15 lives, on expressways and NHs.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi flagged the construction of illegal "dhabas" on both sides of NHs and expressways as a possible cause of road accidents.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the matter for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to submit the statutory rules and regulations for initiating action against these eateries. The bench observed that illegal dhabas and small eateries come up in between, either on the national highway or expressway, where most of the accidents take place.

Mehta agreed on finding a solution and contended that NHAI has the power to remove the illegal dhabas and eateries, but there has been a general delegation to the local district magistrate. He added that the local police and other authorities are under his command and control, which the NHAI does not have.

The bench said the NHAI's report seeks to blame local contractors or the administration for the encroachments on the highways, but it wants to know which authority under the law is required to oversee that these eateries do not come up. The bench also sought to know about the action taken so far, which authority is responsible for initiating it, and which bodies are not implementing the provisions.