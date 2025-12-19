ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Extends Ex-Telangana SIB Chief's Police Custody Till Dec 25 In Phone-Tapping Case

New Delhi: b The Supreme Court on Friday extended the police custody of former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is an accused in the phone-tapping case, till December 25. Rao's counsel argued that 12 hours of interrogation is to break his spirit; however, the apex court declined to relax the hours of questioning, saying that he is a seasoned person and he can withstand it.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued before the bench that Rao had surrendered, but he was not cooperating in the probe. Mehta submitted a status report in the court and sought an extension of police custody by a week to complete the interrogation.

Mehta contended before the bench that Rao had been keeping an illegal surveillance of targeted individuals under the guise of tracking Marxists. Mehta argued that he is trying to destroy the data and remove the evidence.

Senior advocate Ranjeet Kumar, representing Rao, submitted that his client was being harassed in the name of interrogation. Kumar told the bench that he was being questioned from 10 am to 10 pm for the past seven days, and today is the eighth day, and emphasised that they want a self-incriminating statement from him.

"They want a self-incriminating statement and to incriminate certain other people. The pointed questions being asked are to this extent, and Article 21 is being violated…they have all the documents and hard discs….there is no need for further police interrogation," said Kumar.

Another counsel, also representing Rao, argued that the moment the court indicated he surrendered and pressed that he is a 69-year-old and a cancer survivor, the twelve hours of interrogation were to break his spirit. "Kindly limit the hours (of the interrogation)…he is not a murder accused," said Rao’s counsel. The bench orally observed that he is a seasoned person and he can withstand.