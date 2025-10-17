ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over 'Digital Arrests' Scams, Issues Notice To Centre And CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took serious note of the digital arrest of a senior citizen couple, on the basis of forged orders of the apex court and probe agencies by fraudsters to extort Rs 1.05 crore, and issued notice to the Centre, Central Bureau of Inverstigation (CBI) and others after registering a suo motu case relating to digital arrests scams resulting into defrauding of senior citizens of their life savings.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench flagged the rising number of digital arrest cases across the country. The top court sought the response of the Centre and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case registered as suo motu after the 73-year-old woman wrote to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

The bench asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist the court. The bench said the forgery of documents and the brazen criminal misuse of the name, seal, and the judicial authority of this court or a high court is a matter of grave concern.

"The fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of the judges strikes at the very foundation of the public trust in the judicial system, besides the rule of law. Such acts constitute a direct assault on the dignity of the institution. Therefore, such a grave criminal act cannot be treated as an ordinary or routine offence of cheating or cybercrime", said the bench.

The top court said it has been largely reported, many times in the media, that such incidents have taken place in different parts of the country. The bench said it is prima facie of the view that an action on a pan-India basis with coordinated efforts of the central and state police is required to unearth the full extent of this criminal enterprise involving forgery of documents, extortion/robbery of innocent people, especially the senior citizens.