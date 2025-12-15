ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Expresses Displeasure Over MP HC Condoning State's Delay Of 1,612 Days In Filing Petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure over the Madhya Pradesh High Court condoning a 1,612-day delay on the part of the state government in filing a petition in a civil dispute, saying it wonders whether the court was aware of earlier verdicts on the issue.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and PB Varale noted that on September 1, the high court condoned the delay without even asking the state government.

"We are dismayed to say from the tenor of the impugned order that the high court condoned the delay of 1,612 days on mere asking without highlighting the sufficient cause that might have been assigned by the state," it said in its December 5 order.

Referring to earlier verdicts of the court on condonation of delay, the bench said the law, so far as limitation and condoning delay is concerned, is well-settled and asked whether the high court was aware of those judgments.

"The law, in so far as limitation and condoning delay is concerned, is well-settled. We wonder if the high court is aware of the following decisions of this court, Union of India versus Jahangir Byramji Jeejeebhoy, Shivamma (Dead) By Lrs v Karnataka Housing Board & Ors.