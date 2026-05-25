ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Aravalli Expert Committee Must Include Diverse Stakeholders; 'Good Suggestions Come From The Common Man

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the expert committee to be constituted to define the Aravalli hills and ranges must consult domain experts and other stakeholders so that the public is heard at large. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench said the committee cannot have a large composition as it becomes unmanageable.

During the hearing, senior advocate K Parameshwar, the amicus curiae, said one fundamental flaw of the previous exercise was that the public was not heard. He suggested the court should consider making it part of the order that the committee will devise an appropriate mechanism to invite suggestions from all stakeholders. "Previous exercise just did not do that. Nobody was consulted," said the amicus.

The CJI observed that the committee will have to hear everyone, noting there will be different stakeholders, and sometimes very good suggestions come from the common man. A counsel suggested the names of a few experts in the area for inclusion on the panel. The CJI said that the composition of the committee cannot be either 30 or 40 people, as it would become unmanageable

"We cannot have a composition of 30 or 40 people as it will become unmanageable… The committee must consult experts, and it should have 5-7 members. They must associate with other domain experts. Somebody may be a forest expert, somebody with respect to geographical conditions… a limited expertise role should be utilised," the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the common names suggested by the Central Empowered Committee and the amicus curiae for inclusion (in the panel) can be finalised.