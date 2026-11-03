ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Expands Scrutiny Of DGP Appointments, Asks Centre For States' Selection Regimes

New Delhi: Expanding its scrutiny of the process for appointing Directors General of Police (DGPs), the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to furnish a state-wise summary of the legislative and executive frameworks governing the selection and appointment of police chiefs across the country.

The bench agreed with the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae. "I think Mr Raju is right that the Union can be in a position to give us the gist of the existing legislative or executive regime adopted by every state (on the appointment of DGPs)," observed the CJI.

Ramachandran contended that some states framed rules similar to those introduced by Jharkhand but continued to claim compliance with the apex court’s directions in the Prakash Singh case. Amicus referred to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where similar provisions were said to exist.

Ramachandran sought directions to the Centre and the states to disclose whether they had enacted laws or framed rules governing DGP appointments and whether these provisions were being implemented.

Ramachandran said a comprehensive assessment of the legal and executive frameworks adopted by states was needed. He added that it would enable the court to examine the wider issue instead of considering the validity of each state's rules separately.