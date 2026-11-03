Supreme Court Expands Scrutiny Of DGP Appointments, Asks Centre For States' Selection Regimes
The bench agreed with the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Expanding its scrutiny of the process for appointing Directors General of Police (DGPs), the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to furnish a state-wise summary of the legislative and executive frameworks governing the selection and appointment of police chiefs across the country.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench agreed with the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae. "I think Mr Raju is right that the Union can be in a position to give us the gist of the existing legislative or executive regime adopted by every state (on the appointment of DGPs)," observed the CJI.
Ramachandran contended that some states framed rules similar to those introduced by Jharkhand but continued to claim compliance with the apex court’s directions in the Prakash Singh case. Amicus referred to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where similar provisions were said to exist.
Ramachandran sought directions to the Centre and the states to disclose whether they had enacted laws or framed rules governing DGP appointments and whether these provisions were being implemented.
Ramachandran said a comprehensive assessment of the legal and executive frameworks adopted by states was needed. He added that it would enable the court to examine the wider issue instead of considering the validity of each state's rules separately.
The bench indicated that the states would be required to file their responses. The bench said the relevant provisions could be in the form of laws, regulations or executive orders, but their legal effect would remain subject to judicial scrutiny.
The bench asked Ramachandran to submit a comprehensive note. The bench asked its registry to accept the note from the amicus and circulate copies among the lawyers representing the parties.
The bench also asked the Jharkhand government and its DGP Tadasha Mishra, who was appointed as the police chief a day before her retirement, to respond to a plea filed by the Centre and others challenging her elevation to the post on or before November 16.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Jharkhand matter should be heard first. He stressed that the state's rules had been found to be in conflict with the apex court’s directions on the process for appointing DGPs.
In October, the apex court questioned the validity of the Jharkhand government's rules governing the appointment of the state police chief.
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