SC Exempts Actor Rajpal Yadav From Surrender In Cheque Bounce Cases, Directs Rs 5 Crore Deposit
The pleas were filed challenging an order passed by the Delhi High Court in July, upholding Yadav's conviction in seven cheque bounce cases.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav interim exemption from surrendering in a series of cheque dishonour cases, subject to his depositing Rs 5 crore with its registry by Wednesday.
The matter was orally mentioned by a counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana.
The counsel mentioned the petitions filed by Yadav and his wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav. The bench directed that notice be issued, making it returnable on September 15, 2026. “Subject to deposit of Rs.5 crores by the petitioners with the registry of this court by tomorrow, they are granted exemption from surrendering,” said the bench.
The pleas were filed challenging an order passed by the Delhi High Court in July, upholding Yadav's conviction in seven cheque bounce cases and sentencing him to three months' simple imprisonment in each case. The high court granted him two months to Yadav to challenge its judgment before the apex court and suspended the sentence in the meantime.
The high court directed that the sentences in the seven cases would run concurrently. Yadav was also directed to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case to the complainant, with Rs 1,04,75,000 from each amount payable as compensation to the complainant and Rs 25,000 to the state. His wife, Radha Yadav, was separately directed to pay Rs 5,51,380 to the complainant in each of the seven cases.
The High Court observed that Rs 2.25 crore had already been paid and released to the complainant during the proceedings. The High Court said this amount must be adjusted while calculating the remaining amount and compensation.
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