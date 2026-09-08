ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Exempts Actor Rajpal Yadav From Surrender In Cheque Bounce Cases, Directs Rs 5 Crore Deposit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav interim exemption from surrendering in a series of cheque dishonour cases, subject to his depositing Rs 5 crore with its registry by Wednesday.

The matter was orally mentioned by a counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana.

The counsel mentioned the petitions filed by Yadav and his wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav. The bench directed that notice be issued, making it returnable on September 15, 2026. “Subject to deposit of Rs.5 crores by the petitioners with the registry of this court by tomorrow, they are granted exemption from surrendering,” said the bench.