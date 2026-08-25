ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Every Rupee Must Go To Banke Bihari Temple Treasury

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed that every rupee of donation must flow into the donation boxes and online treasury of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple. The apex court warned that any diversion or obstruction would be treated with utmost seriousness, as it took a stern view of the alleged siphoning of offerings at the Vrindavan temple.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench took note of submissions by senior advocate Maninder Singh, who submitted a status report by the high-powered committee overseeing the temple's functioning. Singh placed photographs on record and said there are very serious issues requiring urgency.

The bench was informed that a video showed three people standing in front of the 'golak' (traditional donation box), collecting money from devotees and putting it into their polythene bags.

The CJI observed that let there be no doubt that every penny of donation must come to the donation boxes and online temple treasury, and any impediment committed by Sevayats or anyone else will be viewed very seriously. The bench also directed the temple’s managing committee to introduce a transparent mechanism for receiving donations and take necessary steps to prevent malpractices.

The bench was hearing pleas by the management committee of Thakur Shree Bankey Bihari ji Maharaj Temple. The apex court is dealing with a broader dispute concerning the management and administration of the Banke Bihari Temple, including how its funds are handled and the constitution of a committee to oversee its affairs.