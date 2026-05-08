ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Establish Special Courts For Expeditious Trial In NIA Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that at least one special court be established to deal with 10 to 15 pending trials in cases probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: creation of special exclusive courts’.

The bench directed the Centre to approach the chief justices of the jurisdictional high courts and consult on establishing exclusive courts under Section 11 of the NIA Act, 2008. The bench passed a slew of directions to expedite trials in cases where the Centre, through the NIA, is the prosecutor. The bench said the special courts should be set up within a month.

Section 11 of the Act deals with the central government's power to constitute special courts.

“We request the chief justices of the high courts to consult the state governments to provide requisite and sufficient space for the establishment of special courts where the presiding officers will be entrusted with the trial of cases,” said the bench.

The apex court directed that no other cases shall be entrusted to the special courts and the trial would be conducted on a day-to-day basis.