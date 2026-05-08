SC: Establish Special Courts For Expeditious Trial In NIA Cases
The apex court was hearing a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: creation of special exclusive courts’
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 8, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that at least one special court be established to deal with 10 to 15 pending trials in cases probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: creation of special exclusive courts’.
The bench directed the Centre to approach the chief justices of the jurisdictional high courts and consult on establishing exclusive courts under Section 11 of the NIA Act, 2008. The bench passed a slew of directions to expedite trials in cases where the Centre, through the NIA, is the prosecutor. The bench said the special courts should be set up within a month.
Section 11 of the Act deals with the central government's power to constitute special courts.
“We request the chief justices of the high courts to consult the state governments to provide requisite and sufficient space for the establishment of special courts where the presiding officers will be entrusted with the trial of cases,” said the bench.
The apex court directed that no other cases shall be entrusted to the special courts and the trial would be conducted on a day-to-day basis.
The bench said special court judges would be at liberty to list matters as they wish while ensuring that at least one trial is concluded within a month. The bench added that there shall be at least one special court for 10 to 15 pending trials and two special courts would be set up if the number of pending trials were above 15.
The bench asked the states to comply with its earlier order requiring them to provide the requisite courtrooms and other immovable infrastructure for establishing the exclusive special courts.
The bench also addressed the issue of trials in cases under Section 22 of the Act where the state is the prosecutor.
The bench asked the state advocate generals, in consultation with the high courts' registrar general, to furnish details of pending trials in their respective jurisdictions. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing in July.