SC: Essential To Protect Forests In The Country
The top court said that some states have natural paradises like forests that need to be protected.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that some states like Jharkhand have natural ecosystems that must be preserved, while emphasising the protection of forests across the country. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) challenging an order of the Jharkhand High Court.
During the hearing, the bench said that some states have natural paradises like forests that need to be protected. The JSPCB’s counsel referred to the high court's observations and argued that everything was stalled. "There are few states where we can really protect our natural ecosystem, and you (Jharkhand) are one of them," the CJI told the counsel.
The bench said the high court was seized of the matter and it was listed for final hearing there. “Let the high court pass a final order,” the bench said.
Regarding the high court's observations, the bench made it clear that it cannot demoralise the high courts and stressed that high courts are constitutional courts. “We are not headmasters to advise the high courts what to do and what not to do,” said the bench, making it clear that it is not keen to interfere with the high court’s order.
The counsel requested the bench to allow him to withdraw the plea. The bench permitted the counsel to withdraw the petition, stating the petitioner would be entitled to raise all the issues before the high court.
In April, the high court passed directions regarding consent for stone mining or establishing stone crushers near forest boundaries or forest land. It said the restriction on granting consents would apply to the 500-meter zone from forest boundaries for stone mining, and to the 400-meter zone for stone crushers.
In January, the high court directed that no consent should be granted for stone mining or stone crushers within one km measured from the demarcated boundaries of protected forests within the state. It was hearing a plea challenging a notification issued by the JSPCB which reduces the minimum distance for setting up stone mines and stone crushers around forest or forest land from the previously notified 400-500 metres to 250 metres.
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