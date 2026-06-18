ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Essential To Protect Forests In The Country

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that some states like Jharkhand have natural ecosystems that must be preserved, while emphasising the protection of forests across the country. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) challenging an order of the Jharkhand High Court.

During the hearing, the bench said that some states have natural paradises like forests that need to be protected. The JSPCB’s counsel referred to the high court's observations and argued that everything was stalled. "There are few states where we can really protect our natural ecosystem, and you (Jharkhand) are one of them," the CJI told the counsel.

The bench said the high court was seized of the matter and it was listed for final hearing there. “Let the high court pass a final order,” the bench said.

Regarding the high court's observations, the bench made it clear that it cannot demoralise the high courts and stressed that high courts are constitutional courts. “We are not headmasters to advise the high courts what to do and what not to do,” said the bench, making it clear that it is not keen to interfere with the high court’s order.