SC Ends 1991 Prayagraj Trial; Seeks State-Wide Data On Judicial Delays From Allahabad HC
The apex court said the right to a speedy trial is also a human right and no civilised society can deny it to an accused.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 12, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant ruling that sharply criticised systemic delay, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a 35‑year‑old criminal case pending before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Railway), Prayagraj.
The apex court stressed that the right to a speedy trial is also a human right and no civilised society can deny it to an accused. It added that the "right to speedy trial should not remain as an abstract or illusory safeguard".
"Quick justice is sine qua non of Article 21 of the Constitution", said a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan. It said, "Speedy trial is an integral part of fair trial. Therefore, we are of the view that the right to speedy trial is also a human right and no civilized society can deny the same to an accused.”
The bench said it should always be society's concern to ensure that a real culprit receives condign punishment at the earliest and that an accused is given an early opportunity to clear the cloud of suspicion surrounding him and remove the tag of 'accused'. The apex court also expanded the proceedings into a wider judicial examination of criminal pendency, undertrial incarceration and judicial vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.
Advocates Rajesh G Inamdar and Shashwat Anand appeared for senior police officer Kailash Chandra Kapri. The bench allowed his plea and set aside the Allahabad HC’s refusal to quash proceedings pending since 1991 arising out of an FIR registered in 1989 at GRP Rambagh Police Station, Prayagraj (Allahabad).
The bench also made strong observations about the justice delivery system. The bench said that despite decades of judicial pronouncements and guidelines, little has changed on the ground.
"We wonder how many such guidelines as referred to above may have been issued by this court over a period of at least two decades. Guidelines just remain on paper; guidelines do not work fully. The reason for the same is also very simple. No court bothers to follow the guidelines. They do not follow because there is no accountability. No one is made answerable for the same," it bench.
The bench said case at hand is one of causing simple hurt and criminal intimidation. It is, as such, neither a grave or heinous offence nor an offence against the community as such, though all criminal offences are crime against the society, it added.
"Having regard to the nature of offence, there is enormous delay in proceeding with the criminal prosecution- 35 years for a trial for simple hurt and criminal intimidation is too long a time," it observed.
The bench said keeping a public servant in suspended animation for 35 years without cause, and with no one indicted before the high court or this court, violates the spirit of procedure established by law. The bench said it is just unfair and in accordance with equity to direct that the trial or prosecution of the appellant to proceed no further.
The bench observed that the prosecution should not be allowed to become a persecution. An FIR was lodged in 1989 at GRP Rambagh, Allahabad. It was alleged that five police constables posted for Kumbh Mela duty assaulted another constable in a police mess following a trivial dispute over food. The offences alleged included Sections 147, 323 and 504 IPC along with Section 120 of the Railways Act.
The apex court observed that the appellant was only 22 years old when the FIR was registered and was now 59 years old while the criminal proceedings still remained unresolved.
The bench noted that two co-accused had died during pendency of proceedings, while the remaining two were acquitted in 2023 because the prosecution failed to examine even a single witness over three decades.
The bench stressed that speedy trial is not merely procedural but a fundamental constitutional guarantee flowing from the right to life and liberty.
"We firmly believe that we should carry this matter further to make this right of an accused to have a speedy trial as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution more meaningful and real," it said.
The bench said the question is how to go about it? In other words, how to make this right more meaningful and real and not just let it remain illusory.
"We believe we should call for some relevant information from the High Court of Allahabad. Once we are able to collect the necessary data and the statistics, we may consider to work out some modalities by which we can make some difference in so far as the State of U.P. is concerned," it bench.
The bench directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to file a detailed affidavit supplying extensive statewide data relating to pendency of criminal cases, undertrial detention, judicial vacancies, and bail applications.
"How many criminal cases are pending as on date in the courts of Judicial Magistrate First Class and Chief Judicial Magistrates? How old are these cases pending before the Judicial Magistrate First Class and the Chief Judicial Magistrates respectively in the State? In how many cases the accused persons are in jail as under trial prisoners and since how long? What is the status of these criminal cases and what are the impediments coming in the way of different courts in proceeding further with these cases?” it said.
The bench sought detailed data specifically relating to bail applications pending before the high court. The bench ordered that the affidavit must be filed with the Supreme Court registry by July 13, 2026. The bench ordered that the matter be treated as “part-heard” for further consideration after receipt of the data.