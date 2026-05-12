ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Ends 1991 Prayagraj Trial; Seeks State-Wide Data On Judicial Delays From Allahabad HC

New Delhi: In a significant ruling that sharply criticised systemic delay, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a 35‑year‑old criminal case pending before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Railway), Prayagraj.

The apex court stressed that the right to a speedy trial is also a human right and no civilised society can deny it to an accused. It added that the "right to speedy trial should not remain as an abstract or illusory safeguard".

"Quick justice is sine qua non of Article 21 of the Constitution", said a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan. It said, "Speedy trial is an integral part of fair trial. Therefore, we are of the view that the right to speedy trial is also a human right and no civilized society can deny the same to an accused.”

The bench said it should always be society's concern to ensure that a real culprit receives condign punishment at the earliest and that an accused is given an early opportunity to clear the cloud of suspicion surrounding him and remove the tag of 'accused'. The apex court also expanded the proceedings into a wider judicial examination of criminal pendency, undertrial incarceration and judicial vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.

Advocates Rajesh G Inamdar and Shashwat Anand appeared for senior police officer Kailash Chandra Kapri. The bench allowed his plea and set aside the Allahabad HC’s refusal to quash proceedings pending since 1991 arising out of an FIR registered in 1989 at GRP Rambagh Police Station, Prayagraj (Allahabad).

The bench also made strong observations about the justice delivery system. The bench said that despite decades of judicial pronouncements and guidelines, little has changed on the ground.

"We wonder how many such guidelines as referred to above may have been issued by this court over a period of at least two decades. Guidelines just remain on paper; guidelines do not work fully. The reason for the same is also very simple. No court bothers to follow the guidelines. They do not follow because there is no accountability. No one is made answerable for the same," it bench.

The bench said case at hand is one of causing simple hurt and criminal intimidation. It is, as such, neither a grave or heinous offence nor an offence against the community as such, though all criminal offences are crime against the society, it added.

"Having regard to the nature of offence, there is enormous delay in proceeding with the criminal prosecution- 35 years for a trial for simple hurt and criminal intimidation is too long a time," it observed.

The bench said keeping a public servant in suspended animation for 35 years without cause, and with no one indicted before the high court or this court, violates the spirit of procedure established by law. The bench said it is just unfair and in accordance with equity to direct that the trial or prosecution of the appellant to proceed no further.