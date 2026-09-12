ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Draws Line: Corporal Punishment Not POCSO, Quashes Case Against Bengal School Teacher Accused Of Beating Minor Girl Students

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has drawn a firm line between classroom discipline and sexual misconduct, observing that a teacher’s poor judgment or even inappropriate corporal punishment cannot, by itself, be treated as an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Quashing criminal proceedings against a schoolteacher accused of beating two minor girls, the Apex court warned that stretching POCSO to cover such conduct would dilute the seriousness of child sexual abuse cases.

A bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar carefully read the statements of the two minor girls. “While the conduct of the appellant as a teacher may not be appropriate, particularly resorting to corporal punishment and showing lack of sensitivity while dealing with girl students; however, from a careful reading of the statements of the two girl students, certainly it cannot be said that he has committed a sexual offence contemplated under Section 10 of the POCSO Act,” said the bench, in an order passed on September 8.

The bench observed that when two students were inattentive in class and failed to bring their geography maps, the teacher could have handled the situation more sensitively. “But as pointed out above, inadequacy on the part of the appellant or resorting to corporal punishment would not attract Section 10 of the POCSO Act,” said the bench.

The bench also said that for a teacher serving in a girls’ or a co-educational school, such an allegation or trial virtually amounts to condemning him, not only for his entire service career as a teacher, but for his life as well.

The bench said he has a family too; and to accuse a teacher of committing sexual assault on girl students would be like a death knell for such a teacher. “Ultimate acquittal would not redeem the appellant, as it would be wholly inadequate to undo all the pervasive damage already suffered by him due to the severity of the criminal trial under the POCSO Act,” said the bench.

The bench said while the appellant certainly needs to sensitise himself when dealing with students of tender age, particularly girl students, it cannot be a ground for prosecuting him under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act.