SC Draws Line: Corporal Punishment Not POCSO, Quashes Case Against Bengal School Teacher Accused Of Beating Minor Girl Students
The bench said for a teacher at a girls’ or a co-educational school, such an allegation amounts to condemning him for his career and life.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has drawn a firm line between classroom discipline and sexual misconduct, observing that a teacher’s poor judgment or even inappropriate corporal punishment cannot, by itself, be treated as an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Quashing criminal proceedings against a schoolteacher accused of beating two minor girls, the Apex court warned that stretching POCSO to cover such conduct would dilute the seriousness of child sexual abuse cases.
A bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar carefully read the statements of the two minor girls. “While the conduct of the appellant as a teacher may not be appropriate, particularly resorting to corporal punishment and showing lack of sensitivity while dealing with girl students; however, from a careful reading of the statements of the two girl students, certainly it cannot be said that he has committed a sexual offence contemplated under Section 10 of the POCSO Act,” said the bench, in an order passed on September 8.
The bench observed that when two students were inattentive in class and failed to bring their geography maps, the teacher could have handled the situation more sensitively. “But as pointed out above, inadequacy on the part of the appellant or resorting to corporal punishment would not attract Section 10 of the POCSO Act,” said the bench.
The bench also said that for a teacher serving in a girls’ or a co-educational school, such an allegation or trial virtually amounts to condemning him, not only for his entire service career as a teacher, but for his life as well.
The bench said he has a family too; and to accuse a teacher of committing sexual assault on girl students would be like a death knell for such a teacher. “Ultimate acquittal would not redeem the appellant, as it would be wholly inadequate to undo all the pervasive damage already suffered by him due to the severity of the criminal trial under the POCSO Act,” said the bench.
The bench said while the appellant certainly needs to sensitise himself when dealing with students of tender age, particularly girl students, it cannot be a ground for prosecuting him under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act.
It said there are other reasons too, for casting aspersions on the prosecution case, particularly the delay in lodging the first information, and the manner in which the headmaster and the lady teachers initiated the criminal proceedings against the appellant. “After all, their statements are all hearsay evidence. In the circumstances, we are of the view that allowing the related criminal prosecution to continue would be an abuse of the process of law, and cause extreme prejudice to the appellant,” said the bench.
The bench made these observations while quashing the POCSO case against a West Bengal schoolteacher, who was accused of beating two minor girl students on their back and waist, after the students failed to answer questions in geography class.
The state government's counsel drew the court’s attention to the FIR, the counselling-cum-enquiry report, and the first information, from which it could be deduced that the appellant had sexual intent while dealing with the minor girl students.
It was argued that it would be premature to quash the proceedings at this stage, as not only the two girl students, but also lady teachers and the headmaster of the school had stated the same thing about the appellant's conduct.
In addition to the allegations in the counselling-cum-enquiry report, the informant stated that it was a case of "bad touch" on part of the appellant on the girl students, and that three of them alleged that although the appellant did not touch them, he looked at them in an inappropriate manner, making them uncomfortable.
An FIR was eventually registered in July 2025, under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, which deals with aggravated sexual assault. The Apex court set aside an order passed in April by the Calcutta High Court, and quashed the entire proceedings pending before the special court.
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