ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dissolves 15-Year Dead Marriage, Cautions Against Prolonging Hollow Bonds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, while dissolving a marriage, observed that prolonging a dead relationship after 15 years of separation only deepens frustration and decay. Such forced continuance, it said, breeds sociological, psychological, and emotional hollowness, denying individuals the free environment essential for human dignity. The apex court underscored that each person must be allowed to flourish independently in body and soul, rather than remain shackled to a decomposing bond.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said that marriage, in its legal and constitutional dimension, can never be reduced to a mere contractual intersection of individual rights, nor can it be viewed strictly through the narrow lens of a petition for conjugal rights.

The bench noted that a significant aspect of this case is the prolonged physical separation spanning more than a decade and a half, and the parties have objectively deserted the matrimonial framework itself.

The bench said marriage is a deeply personal and social partnership built on mutual respect, shared expectations and equal responsibility. “When two parties enter into matrimony, they weave a tapestry of interdependence that demands a continuous balancing of interests. Conjugal rights do not exist in a vacuum; they are the structural counterparts to conjugal duties”, it said in the judgment delivered on June 2.

The bench said demanding the fulfilment of the former while wilfully abandoning the sanctity of the latter undermines the very essence of the institution. The bench said matrimony, therefore, is not a one-sided right to be enforced, but a shared covenant of emotional support, fidelity, responsibility and care, where the rights of one are always tied to the duties they owe to the other.

The bench said the conduct of the parties makes it clear that even during the short period of cohabitation they failed to perform their conjugal responsibilities. It added that the parties hold strong views regarding their approach to matrimonial life and have refused to accommodate each other for a long period.

“This court in multitude of cases, has held that in situations where parties have been living separately for a considerable time without any hope for reconciliation amounts to cruelty to both the parties”, it said.

The bench said the Rajasthan High Court rightly assessed that where parties have been living separately for several years and at this stage asking them to live together after a prolonged duration would amount to cruelty to both the parties and divorce can be granted on this ground as provided under section 13 (1) (ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act.