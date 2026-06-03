SC Dissolves 15-Year Dead Marriage, Cautions Against Prolonging Hollow Bonds
The top court said marriage is a deeply personal and social partnership built on mutual respect, shared expectations and equal responsibility
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, while dissolving a marriage, observed that prolonging a dead relationship after 15 years of separation only deepens frustration and decay. Such forced continuance, it said, breeds sociological, psychological, and emotional hollowness, denying individuals the free environment essential for human dignity. The apex court underscored that each person must be allowed to flourish independently in body and soul, rather than remain shackled to a decomposing bond.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said that marriage, in its legal and constitutional dimension, can never be reduced to a mere contractual intersection of individual rights, nor can it be viewed strictly through the narrow lens of a petition for conjugal rights.
The bench noted that a significant aspect of this case is the prolonged physical separation spanning more than a decade and a half, and the parties have objectively deserted the matrimonial framework itself.
The bench said marriage is a deeply personal and social partnership built on mutual respect, shared expectations and equal responsibility. “When two parties enter into matrimony, they weave a tapestry of interdependence that demands a continuous balancing of interests. Conjugal rights do not exist in a vacuum; they are the structural counterparts to conjugal duties”, it said in the judgment delivered on June 2.
The bench said demanding the fulfilment of the former while wilfully abandoning the sanctity of the latter undermines the very essence of the institution. The bench said matrimony, therefore, is not a one-sided right to be enforced, but a shared covenant of emotional support, fidelity, responsibility and care, where the rights of one are always tied to the duties they owe to the other.
The bench said the conduct of the parties makes it clear that even during the short period of cohabitation they failed to perform their conjugal responsibilities. It added that the parties hold strong views regarding their approach to matrimonial life and have refused to accommodate each other for a long period.
“This court in multitude of cases, has held that in situations where parties have been living separately for a considerable time without any hope for reconciliation amounts to cruelty to both the parties”, it said.
The bench said the Rajasthan High Court rightly assessed that where parties have been living separately for several years and at this stage asking them to live together after a prolonged duration would amount to cruelty to both the parties and divorce can be granted on this ground as provided under section 13 (1) (ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act.
The bench said the intentional maintenance of distinct lifestyles, separate domiciles, and the total cessation of marital interaction over fifteen years establishes a de facto abandonment of the marital covenant by both sides.
In the present case, the appellant-wife and the respondent-husband have been residing separately for more than the last 15 years. All efforts to continue the marriage have failed, and there is no possibility of reunion due to the strained relations between the parties. The bench said it is apparent that the marriage between the wife and the husband has also broken down irretrievably.
The bench said it is also of the view that prolonged pendency of matrimonial litigation only leads to perpetuity of marriage on paper. The bench said it is in the best interest of parties and society if ties are severed between parties in cases where litigation has been pending for a considerably long period of time.
“Prolongation of a matrimonial relationship would further lead not only to escalation of frustration in a dead relationship, which has already decayed and is decomposing day by day, creating foul sociological, psychological and mental hollowness in life resulting in denial of a free and independent environment to flourish which each human strives in body and soul,” said the apex court.
The bench noted that the High Court had granted divorce in favour of the husband on many grounds, including cruelty committed by the wife against him by denying sexual relations on several occasions. The bench noted that both the wife and the husband, married in December 2007, are doctors serving in government service in Gujarat and Rajasthan, respectively.
Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice, the bench said the marriage between the couple deserves to be dissolved as it was apparent that the wedlock has broken down irretrievably. The bench delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the wife challenging a February last year order of the high court.
Read More