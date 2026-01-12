ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Disposes Of Telangana's Plea Against Polavaram Project, State Govt To File Fresh Lawsuit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Telangana government to withdraw its plea against the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh, and granted it the liberty to file a fresh lawsuit under Article 131 of the Constitution.

Article 131 grants the top court original jurisdiction to hear disputes between the Centre and states or between states themselves, particularly concerning legal rights, ensuring that a single authoritative body resolves these critical federal issues. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench allowed the Telangana government to withdraw its plea. Senior advocate AM Singhvi represented the state government before the bench.

During the hearing, the bench told Singhvi that the parties to the award are not only Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but they are also Maharashtra and Karnataka, who have put in objections with regard to the purported violation of the awards.

The bench observed that in Telangana’s writ petition, they are not parties, and added that in a suit it would be more wholesome. Singhvi urged the bench to allow him to withdraw the present petition and file a suit under Article 131. The bench allowed him to withdraw the plea.

After hearing submissions, the bench, in its order, said, “Writ petition is disposed of as being prima facie not maintainable, with liberty to the state petitioner to avail appropriate remedy and raise all the issues that have been taken up in the instant writ petition”.