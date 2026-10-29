'Investors Aren't Naive': SC Rejects Moitra's Plea Seeking Public Disclosure Of AIF, FPI Beneficial Owners
The bench questioned Moitra for filing such a petition, saying she could have raised the issue in Parliament and sought a discussion on it.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 29, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that investors are not naïve, are guided by advisors, and also that they get up at 3 am and study on their own, while declining to issue any direction to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandating public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners and portfolios of alternative investment funds (AIFs), foreign portfolio investors and their intermediaries in India.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna, R Mahadevan, and DK Upadhyaya. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre.
“The investors are not naïve. They are guided by advisors. They get up at 3 am and study on their own. When there is no such regime of disclosure, it is a herculean task for you to convince the court that you grant this prayer, and if such a prayer is granted, it should be good of the market,” said Justice Nagarathna.
Bhushan insisted that ordinary investors are very naïve and questioned how they would know who is boosting and buying the shares. Mehta said they attempt to ensure that foreign investment does not come.
Explaining through an example, Bhushan said the shares of one particular company are going up very rapidly, and a stock advisor tells the retail investor to put money into this share.
“This person does not know the reason why the share price is going up is that the promoters of that very company are buying the shares through a foreign portfolio investor and thereby boosting up the share of that company,” contended Bhushan.
Justice Nagarthna said these are all market forces operating within the regulatory framework. The bench questioned Moitra for filing such a petition, saying she could have raised the issue in Parliament and sought a discussion on it.
The bench said it cannot issue any mandamus without any regime in place and disposed of the plea. “Had there been any legal regime and SEBI was not following it, the court can direct compliance, but in the absence of any framework or legal regime, the court cannot issue any mandamus,” it observed.
Bhushan argued that even without any regime, the court can direct SEBI for full disclosure of actual beneficiaries of these funds as innocent investors are being “manipulated” by these investors who boost up company shares.
The bench, which heard the plea filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, stated that no legal regime or any framework existed for the full public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners.
Moitra, in her PIL, sought transparency and investor awareness in India’s financial markets by mandating public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners’ details as well as portfolio holdings of Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI). SEBI regulates the securities markets in India, the plea said, and as part of its mandate, the board oversees the operations of AIFs and FPIs.
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