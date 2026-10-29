ETV Bharat / bharat

'Investors Aren't Naive': SC Rejects Moitra's Plea Seeking Public Disclosure Of AIF, FPI Beneficial Owners

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Mahua Moitra at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Thursday, August 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that investors are not naïve, are guided by advisors, and also that they get up at 3 am and study on their own, while declining to issue any direction to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandating public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners and portfolios of alternative investment funds (AIFs), foreign portfolio investors and their intermediaries in India.

“The investors are not naïve. They are guided by advisors. They get up at 3 am and study on their own. When there is no such regime of disclosure, it is a herculean task for you to convince the court that you grant this prayer, and if such a prayer is granted, it should be good of the market,” said Justice Nagarathna.

Bhushan insisted that ordinary investors are very naïve and questioned how they would know who is boosting and buying the shares. Mehta said they attempt to ensure that foreign investment does not come.

Explaining through an example, Bhushan said the shares of one particular company are going up very rapidly, and a stock advisor tells the retail investor to put money into this share.

“This person does not know the reason why the share price is going up is that the promoters of that very company are buying the shares through a foreign portfolio investor and thereby boosting up the share of that company,” contended Bhushan.

Justice Nagarthna said these are all market forces operating within the regulatory framework. The bench questioned Moitra for filing such a petition, saying she could have raised the issue in Parliament and sought a discussion on it.