ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses UP Govt's Pleas On Levy Of VAT On Natural Gas Transported From Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of pleas filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and ruled that the state cannot levy local Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas transported from Andhra Pradesh through common carrier pipelines.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar. The bench upheld the 2012 Allahabad High Court judgment that had quashed the state government's assessment orders against Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and other major buyers like Tata Chemicals and IFFCO.

It said, “We do not find any valid reason to interfere with the well-reasoned judgment of the High Court. It needs to be observed that High Court’s order is in line with the constitutional scheme and statutory mandate, which was not dispelled by the appellant (state government) herein. Accordingly, the appeal is dismissed”.

The bench noted that the Uttar Pradesh counsel submitted that the public trust doctrine mandates that the Union of India is the trustee of natural resources and the respondent no 1 acts only as an agent. It was also submitted that the sale transaction is completed only at the terminating point in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench said the public trust doctrine, in its avowed purpose, imposes affirmative duties upon the state as trustee; it does not and cannot serve as an instrument to override the constitutional scheme of legislative competence or to create taxing jurisdiction where the Constitution has not conferred any.

“Extending this principle to its logical conclusion, the doctrine cannot be utilised to enable multiple taxation by state upon a single inter-state transaction, when the constitutional scheme has expressly and exclusively reserved that field to the Union”, said the apex court.

It said, “Courts must necessarily limit this doctrine to its avowed purpose; to expand it beyond that purpose would be to distort a valuable instrument of environmental governance into a tool for overriding constitutional guarantees, an expansion that this court is not prepared to countenance.”