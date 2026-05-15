SC Dismisses UP Govt's Pleas On Levy Of VAT On Natural Gas Transported From Andhra Pradesh
The court upheld the 2012 Allahabad High Court judgment that had quashed the state government's assessment orders against RIL and other major buyers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of pleas filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and ruled that the state cannot levy local Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas transported from Andhra Pradesh through common carrier pipelines.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar. The bench upheld the 2012 Allahabad High Court judgment that had quashed the state government's assessment orders against Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and other major buyers like Tata Chemicals and IFFCO.
It said, “We do not find any valid reason to interfere with the well-reasoned judgment of the High Court. It needs to be observed that High Court’s order is in line with the constitutional scheme and statutory mandate, which was not dispelled by the appellant (state government) herein. Accordingly, the appeal is dismissed”.
The bench noted that the Uttar Pradesh counsel submitted that the public trust doctrine mandates that the Union of India is the trustee of natural resources and the respondent no 1 acts only as an agent. It was also submitted that the sale transaction is completed only at the terminating point in Uttar Pradesh.
The bench said the public trust doctrine, in its avowed purpose, imposes affirmative duties upon the state as trustee; it does not and cannot serve as an instrument to override the constitutional scheme of legislative competence or to create taxing jurisdiction where the Constitution has not conferred any.
“Extending this principle to its logical conclusion, the doctrine cannot be utilised to enable multiple taxation by state upon a single inter-state transaction, when the constitutional scheme has expressly and exclusively reserved that field to the Union”, said the apex court.
It said, “Courts must necessarily limit this doctrine to its avowed purpose; to expand it beyond that purpose would be to distort a valuable instrument of environmental governance into a tool for overriding constitutional guarantees, an expansion that this court is not prepared to countenance.”
The apex court upheld the high court's decision quashing Uttar Pradesh's attempt to levy VAT on the interstate sale of natural gas supplied from the KG-D6 basin, holding that the transactions constituted interstate sales governed exclusively by the Central Sales Tax (CST) Act.
The bench noted that the state of Uttar Pradesh contended that the gas delivered by GAIL, after processing during transmission, at Uttar Pradesh is the final product. “And therefore, the sale takes place at Uttar Pradesh, cannot be accepted in light of the agreement between GAIL and buyers being an agreement solely for the purpose of transportation,” it noted.
The bench said in any case, any processing if being carried out by GAIL is not material to the present dispute for determining the inter-sate nature of transaction under Section 3 of the CST Act as the role of respondent no 1/seller, in the facts of the case, ends with the sale of gas at the delivery point, ie Gadimoga.
The bench said India is a union of states and "reality is that all states are not endowed equally. There is stark disparity in the economic scenario among various states. Each state has its unique contributions and products. It is the free flow of trade and commerce that seeks to nullify some effects of inequality with just exceptions."
It said but for the Union, generally it is observed that federating units would want to cut corners by instituting protectionist measures to augment their resources over others. “It is in this context that the framers of the Constitution have laid down a road map to ensure that the Union Government takes over fiscal policies touching upon inter-state or international trade and commerce. This avowed purpose, we are here to secure,” said the bench.
The bench, rejecting the state government's pleas, said interpretation of tax statute is to be done in a strict manner and the words have to be given their natural meaning without expanding the ambit or reducing the same. The case centred on natural gas extracted from the KG-D6 basin off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.
According to the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreements (GSPA), the "delivery point" where title and risk transferred to the buyers was at Gadimoga, Andhra Pradesh. The gas was then transported through a network of pipelines across Gujarat and eventually into Uttar Pradesh.
The UP tax authorities said that because natural gas is a "fungible" good that gets co-mingled with gas from other sources in the pipeline, it remains "unascertained" until it is finally metered and appropriated at the buyers' factories within Uttar Pradesh. On this basis, the UP government claimed the transaction was a local or intra-state sale, making it liable for state VAT at a rate of 21 per cent.
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