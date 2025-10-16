ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Telangana Plea Over 42% OBC Quota In Local Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by the Telangana government against the state High Court’s decision to stay government orders which enhanced the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in seats in municipalities and panchayats to 42%.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. “Dismissed”, said the bench after hearing submissions from senior advocate A M Singhvi, who represented the state government before the bench.

Singhvi urged the bench to indicate that it does not affect the matter listed before the High Court. The bench agreed and said that the dismissal of the special leave petition before it will not affect the High Court in deciding the pending writ petition on its own merits.

"You may continue with your elections… (state's appeal) dismissed. The order shall not affect the High Court in deciding the case on its own merits," said the apex court.

During the hearing, Singhvi argued that there is no rigid 50 per cent rule set by the apex court when it comes to reservations, as cited in the interim order by the High Court. It was argued that there is a misconception that the ruling by the apex court in the Indra Sawhney case (1992) established a rigid 50 per cent cap on reservations for backward classes in all cases.