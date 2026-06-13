ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Review Petition In Case Of Ownership Of Land Labelled Evacuee Property

Mandi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition pertaining to its earlier judgement of July 19, 2023, in the case related to the ownership of the land on which the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital has been built in Nerchowk of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

A petitioner named Divyanshu Rana had reportedly filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its earlier decision. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sanjay Karol dismissed the petition and upheld the earlier decision.

The earlier judgement put the onus on the state government to provide the claimant Mir Bakhsh with 110 bighas of land, in lieu of the land on which the medical college has been built at a cost of around Rs 765 crore.

Mir Bakhsh had claimed that the over 93 bighas of land in Nerchowk and Bhangrotu belonged to his ancestors Deen Mohammad and Sultan Mohammad, on which government buildings, including the medical college were later built. He sought, “In exchange for this land, I should be provided with 110 bighas of land of equal value and importance in Mandi district."

The dispute dates back to the Partition of India. After Independence, the land in question was declared an ‘evacuee property’ and transferred to the Central government. However, later, through documentation and judicial proceedings, it was revealed that Sultan Mohammad had never gone to Pakistan and had kept living in Himachal Pradesh till 1983. Based on this, his son and successor, Mir Bakhsh, claimed ownership of the land and approached the courts.

Before Mir Bakhsh, his father Sultan Mohammad had also unsuccessfully filed an appeal with the then Ministry of Rehabilitation in 1957 to regain his land. After his death in 1983, Mir Bakhsh continued the legal battle until 2001. After a lengthy hearing, on January 9, 2009, the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government to provide Mir Bakhsh with alternative land in Mandi district.