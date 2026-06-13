SC Dismisses Review Petition In Case Of Ownership Of Land Labelled Evacuee Property
After 8 decades of legal battles, Mir Bakhsh could land with a Rs 1,100 crore compensation for the land on which Nerchowk Medical College stands.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Mandi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition pertaining to its earlier judgement of July 19, 2023, in the case related to the ownership of the land on which the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital has been built in Nerchowk of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.
A petitioner named Divyanshu Rana had reportedly filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its earlier decision. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sanjay Karol dismissed the petition and upheld the earlier decision.
The earlier judgement put the onus on the state government to provide the claimant Mir Bakhsh with 110 bighas of land, in lieu of the land on which the medical college has been built at a cost of around Rs 765 crore.
Mir Bakhsh had claimed that the over 93 bighas of land in Nerchowk and Bhangrotu belonged to his ancestors Deen Mohammad and Sultan Mohammad, on which government buildings, including the medical college were later built. He sought, “In exchange for this land, I should be provided with 110 bighas of land of equal value and importance in Mandi district."
The dispute dates back to the Partition of India. After Independence, the land in question was declared an ‘evacuee property’ and transferred to the Central government. However, later, through documentation and judicial proceedings, it was revealed that Sultan Mohammad had never gone to Pakistan and had kept living in Himachal Pradesh till 1983. Based on this, his son and successor, Mir Bakhsh, claimed ownership of the land and approached the courts.
Before Mir Bakhsh, his father Sultan Mohammad had also unsuccessfully filed an appeal with the then Ministry of Rehabilitation in 1957 to regain his land. After his death in 1983, Mir Bakhsh continued the legal battle until 2001. After a lengthy hearing, on January 9, 2009, the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government to provide Mir Bakhsh with alternative land in Mandi district.
When the state government challenged this decision in the Supreme Court, the Apex Court on July 19, 2023, dismissed the appeal and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. Now, with the review petition also dismissed, the state government's legal options stand virtually exhausted.
However, the biggest challenge facing the government is making available such a large parcel of prime land in Mandi district. The administration has identified some locations, but the matter remains pending due to various reasons.
Meanwhile, Mir Bakhsh said, "I have continuously fought in the courts to get my land back and have been successful at every level.”
To expedite the recovery, he has also filed an execution appeal which is pending in the Himachal Pradesh High Court. After the latest decision, the government may be forced to comply with the SC's orders within a stipulated timeframe.
Mir Bakhsh claims that the current market value of the 110 bighas of land is approximately Rs 1,100 crore. He is simply demanding his legal rights and hopes to receive justice soon in accordance with the court's final orders. All eyes are now on the state government and the court's further actions, as the final resolution of this long-standing and historic land dispute appears near.