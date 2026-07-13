'All Petitions Devoid Of Merit': SC Dismisses Pleas To Regularise West Bengal Madrasa Teachers, Staff
The pleas challenged recommendations of a committee formed by Supreme Court in 2023, saying appointments made before 2020 judgement were invalid.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 13, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a batch of pleas by teachers and non-teaching employees of recognised madrasas in West Bengal, seeking salaries under the state government's grant-in-aid scheme.
The petitions challenged the denial of regularised appointment and payment under the government’s grant-in-aid scheme by a committee the Supreme Court constituted in 2023.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih. The matter involved over 40 writ petitions filed by more than 300 people, claiming to have been appointed as teachers or non-teaching staff in different madrasas across the state.
The apex court observed that pursuant to earlier orders, it had examined the details of 13 affected petitioners, out of over 300, to see if any of them made out a case for the grant of relief.
The bench said it proceeded on the basis that if any one of these 13 petitioners persuaded it to rule in his or her favour, it would examine the remaining cases as well. “Unfortunately, none of the 13 petitioners could impress us," said the bench, while dismissing all pleas.
The bench made it clear that it rejected not only the claims of all 13 petitioners whose cases were scrutinised but also the claims of all the remaining petitioners. “All the writ petitions are devoid of merit and are accordingly dismissed," said the bench.
The dispute is in connection with the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008. The Act created a statutory commission to recommend appointments of teachers in recognised madrasas.
A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court struck down the Act in 2014, and in 2015, the division bench upheld it. The apex court upheld the constitutional validity of the 2008 Act in January 2020. Later, the question turned to the validity of appointments made before the apex court’s ruling.
The apex court formed a panel in February 2023 to determine the validity of appointments made after the Calcutta High Court's 2015 ruling but before the 2020 ruling. The panel concluded in a report that such appointments were invalid, and the aggrieved parties challenged it.
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