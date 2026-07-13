ETV Bharat / bharat

'All Petitions Devoid Of Merit': SC Dismisses Pleas To Regularise West Bengal Madrasa Teachers, Staff

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a batch of pleas by teachers and non-teaching employees of recognised madrasas in West Bengal, seeking salaries under the state government's grant-in-aid scheme.

The petitions challenged the denial of regularised appointment and payment under the government’s grant-in-aid scheme by a committee the Supreme Court constituted in 2023.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih. The matter involved over 40 writ petitions filed by more than 300 people, claiming to have been appointed as teachers or non-teaching staff in different madrasas across the state.

The apex court observed that pursuant to earlier orders, it had examined the details of 13 affected petitioners, out of over 300, to see if any of them made out a case for the grant of relief.

The bench said it proceeded on the basis that if any one of these 13 petitioners persuaded it to rule in his or her favour, it would examine the remaining cases as well. “Unfortunately, none of the 13 petitioners could impress us," said the bench, while dismissing all pleas.