‘Speaker Committed No Illegality In Constituting Committee’: SC Dismisses Justice Varma's Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma challenging the legality of the parliamentary panel probing corruption charges against him.

Justice Dipankar Datta pronounced the judgment on behalf of a bench comprising him and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench framed five questions and answered them.

Justice Datta said the first question, the constitution of the joint committee where notice has been given in both houses on the same day, is later followed by refusal to admit the motion by the presiding officer of one House, and an admission of the motion by the presiding officer of the other House.

“Our answer is, no, it does not. The proviso applies to only one specific situation, namely, when notices of motion given on the same day have been admitted by both houses. It does not restrict or negate the individual authority of either House...”, said Justice Datta.

He added that the second concern is whether the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha was competent to refuse admission of the notice of motion. “Answer is, yes…”, he said. Justice Datta said that question number three is what is the effect, if any, of the deputy chairman’s refusal to admit the motion, on the validity of the speaker's action, under Section 3(2) of the Inquiry Act.

“We have said there's no need to examine this issue as the order of the deputy chairman is not under challenge. Arguendo, even if it were examined. It would have no effect. Since the speaker committed no illegality in constituting the committee”, said Justice Datta.

The fourth question, he said, is whether the draft decision prepared by the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, recording that the notice of motion given to the chairman is not in order, is justified in law. “We have said no, it does not align with the procedure contemplated under the law,” the judgment said.

“The last issue is whether the petitioner is entitled to any relief. We have said that he's not entitled to any relief. For the foregoing reasons, no interference is called for. The present petition stands dismissed. We have made it very clear that our answer to issue number 4 is an academic discussion, and not to be taken benefit or advantage of by the petitioner in the proceedings against him”, said Justice Datta.

On January 8, the apex court had reserved its verdict on Justice Varma's plea challenging the legality of the parliamentary panel probing corruption charges against him.

The SC had then observed that if the vice president can exercise the functions of the president in the absence of the president, then why cannot the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman exercise the functions of the chairman in the absence of the chairman?