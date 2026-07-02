ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea Against Manipur HC Order Extending Panchayat Polls Deadline

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Manipur High Court order extending the deadline for conducting panchayat elections in the state to October 16 this year.

A partial working day bench comprising Justices N Kotiswar Singh and N V Anjaria dismissed the appeal filed by Pheiroijam Heramani and others against the May 19, 2026 judgement of the high court.

The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur government, that the state is bound by the directions of the high court and may be committing contempt if the polls of local bodies are not conducted.

It said there was no merit in the appeal to interfere with the high court order. The high court had extended the deadline for conducting the sixth general panchayat elections to October 16.