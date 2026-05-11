ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Challenge To Hindu Law Allowing Women Divorce Rights For Non-Cohabitation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Hindu Marriage Act, which grants only the wife the right to seek divorce if cohabitation has not resumed for one year or more after a maintenance decree against the husband.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench told the petitioner not to settle personal vendettas via public interest litigations (PILs). “I hope you are not studying law only to conduct maintenance proceedings,” the CJI said while declining to entertain the PIL.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by law student Jitender Singh, who appeared in person and sought a “gender-neutral” interpretation of divorce provisions under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Section 13(2)(iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, grants only the wife the right to seek divorce where cohabitation has not resumed for one year or more after a maintenance decree against the husband.

The CJI asked the petitioner how he was personally affected by the provision. "How are you affected? Do you think you head the entire male gender group?” the CJI asked.