SC Dismisses Challenge To Hindu Law Allowing Women Divorce Rights For Non-Cohabitation
The SC dismissed a plea challenging the Hindu Marriage Act provision granting only wives the right to seek divorce over non-cohabitation after maintenance.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Hindu Marriage Act, which grants only the wife the right to seek divorce if cohabitation has not resumed for one year or more after a maintenance decree against the husband.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench told the petitioner not to settle personal vendettas via public interest litigations (PILs). “I hope you are not studying law only to conduct maintenance proceedings,” the CJI said while declining to entertain the PIL.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by law student Jitender Singh, who appeared in person and sought a “gender-neutral” interpretation of divorce provisions under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Section 13(2)(iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, grants only the wife the right to seek divorce where cohabitation has not resumed for one year or more after a maintenance decree against the husband.
The CJI asked the petitioner how he was personally affected by the provision. "How are you affected? Do you think you head the entire male gender group?” the CJI asked.
The petitioner submitted that he had been involved in matrimonial litigation for the last seven to eight years. He stressed that the provision should be gender-neutral and equally available to all. "You want to settle a personal vendetta through this PIL,” the bench said.
“This is what I wanted you to confess. Why should we not impose exemplary costs on you?” the CJI asked.
Justice Bagchi said the legislature is competent to enact special provisions for women and children and is empowered under the Constitution to do so.
The bench said the state can also enact special laws for women and children. After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea.
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