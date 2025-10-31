SC Dismisses Centre’s Review Plea On Reducing IPS Deputation In CAPF
The apex court upheld its May verdict directing the Centre to reduce the deputation of IPS officers in the Central Armed Police Forces.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 31, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the Centre seeking a review of the verdict, which directed that IPS officers’ deputation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) be reduced and asked for a cadre review to be carried out in six months.
The review petition was considered in chambers by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The Centre sought a review of the May 23 verdict of the apex court. “We have carefully gone through the contents of the review petition and the papers appended therewith and are satisfied that no case for review of the judgment dated May 23, 2025, is made out,” said the bench in its order dated October 28.
The apex court also declined to entertain a prayer for a hearing in open court. “The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” said the bench.
In May this year, the Supreme Court had said the CAPF officers have a grievance that due to lateral entry into the higher grades of the respective CAPF, they are unable to get their timely promotion, and there is a great deal of stagnation, as it directed the conduct of cadre review, which was due in 2021, in all CAPF, including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB, within six months.
A bench comprising justices Abhay S. Oka (since retired) and Bhuyan said the court cannot be oblivious of the grievance expressed by officers of the CAPF, and their dedicated service upholding the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, while safeguarding our borders and maintaining internal security within the country cannot be ignored or overlooked.
“They discharge their duties under very demanding conditions. They have a grievance that because of lateral entry into the higher grades of the respective CAPF, they are unable to get their timely promotion,” said the bench in a judgment delivered on May 23. “Consequently, there is a great deal of stagnation. Such stagnation can adversely impact the morale of the forces. This also needs to be factored in while considering the review of such a policy decision,” it added.
