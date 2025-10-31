ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Centre’s Review Plea On Reducing IPS Deputation In CAPF

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the Centre seeking a review of the verdict, which directed that IPS officers’ deputation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) be reduced and asked for a cadre review to be carried out in six months.

The review petition was considered in chambers by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The Centre sought a review of the May 23 verdict of the apex court. “We have carefully gone through the contents of the review petition and the papers appended therewith and are satisfied that no case for review of the judgment dated May 23, 2025, is made out,” said the bench in its order dated October 28.

The apex court also declined to entertain a prayer for a hearing in open court. “The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” said the bench.