SC Dismisses Centre’s Appeal Against Delhi HC Order To Lift Suspension Of Business With Defsys
Defsys has been suspended from doing business with the government over its alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 19, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Centre against an order passed by the Delhi High Court to lift the suspension of business with Defsys Solutions Private Ltd after the CBI said that it has yet to come across any adverse material against the firm.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Defsys has been suspended from doing business with the government over its alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.
Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj contended before the bench, also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi, that the CBI had not come across any fresh material against the company.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Defys, contended that his client is getting awards from the home minister for providing defence equipment. “When the principal player has been given a reprieve…”, observed the bench,
Rohatgi said "I have no dealings with AgustaWestland" and “I have not taken a single rupee from AgustaWestland”. He added that in the AgustaWestland case, 12 years have passed, but the investigation is still ongoing.
After a brief hearing in the matter, the CJI, in an order, said: “Pursuant to the liberty granted by this court on December 16, 2025, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, on instructions from the CBI, states that as of now, no adverse material has been found against the respondent. That being so, we see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment of the high court. The SLP (special leave petition) is accordingly dismissed”.
Concluding the hearing, the bench said that if the agency lays its hands on any fresh material in the matter, it will be entitled to proceed in accordance with the law.
Against the backdrop of its order, dismissing the CBI appeal, the bench also said the company may approach the competent authority in the Ministry of Defence regarding redressal of its grievance in connection with the suspension order.
The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by the Centre challenging the August 28 order of the Delhi High Court setting aside the suspension order.
The apex court in December last year had asked the agency to produce any fresh evidence it may have collected against the firm.