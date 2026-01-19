ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Centre’s Appeal Against Delhi HC Order To Lift Suspension Of Business With Defsys

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj contended before the bench, also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi, that the CBI had not come across any fresh material against the company. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Centre against an order passed by the Delhi High Court to lift the suspension of business with Defsys Solutions Private Ltd after the CBI said that it has yet to come across any adverse material against the firm.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Defsys has been suspended from doing business with the government over its alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Defys, contended that his client is getting awards from the home minister for providing defence equipment. “When the principal player has been given a reprieve…”, observed the bench,

Rohatgi said "I have no dealings with AgustaWestland" and “I have not taken a single rupee from AgustaWestland”. He added that in the AgustaWestland case, 12 years have passed, but the investigation is still ongoing.