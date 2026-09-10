SC Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea Seeking Release From Custody
Salem claimed that he had completed 25 years in jail in India as mandated under the terms of his extradition from Portugal.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 10, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by gangster Abu Salem seeking his release from custody, claiming that he has completed 25 years in jail in India as mandated under the terms of his extradition from Portugal.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said it found no infirmity in the order passed by the Bombay High Court. "Presently, the appeal stands dismissed...," said Justice Nath while pronouncing the order. Salem was represented by senior advocate Rishi Malhotra.
In July, the apex court reserved its order on a plea filed by Salem seeking his release from custody, claiming that he had completed 25 years in jail in India as mandated under the terms of his extradition from Portugal.
The bench delivered the judgment on Salem's plea challenging an order of the Bombay High Court passed in April this year, which had dismissed his petition seeking immediate release as "premature" and "misconceived".
During the hearing, the bench questioned Salem's claim that he had already completed the 25-year period, saying "How you (Salem) have completed 25 years?"
Salem's counsel argued that his client earned more than two years and nine months of remission for good conduct in prison. He further argued that, when his period as an undertrial, post-conviction custody and earned remission are taken together, he has already completed over 25 years in jail.
The bench asked the counsel, "Do you want a detailed judgement or a simpliciter dismissal," to which Salem's counsel sought a detailed ruling on the legal issue.
Salem, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.
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