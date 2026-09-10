ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea Seeking Release From Custody

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by gangster Abu Salem seeking his release from custody, claiming that he has completed 25 years in jail in India as mandated under the terms of his extradition from Portugal.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said it found no infirmity in the order passed by the Bombay High Court. "Presently, the appeal stands dismissed...," said Justice Nath while pronouncing the order. Salem was represented by senior advocate Rishi Malhotra.

In July, the apex court reserved its order on a plea filed by Salem seeking his release from custody, claiming that he had completed 25 years in jail in India as mandated under the terms of his extradition from Portugal.

The bench delivered the judgment on Salem's plea challenging an order of the Bombay High Court passed in April this year, which had dismissed his petition seeking immediate release as "premature" and "misconceived".

During the hearing, the bench questioned Salem's claim that he had already completed the 25-year period, saying "How you (Salem) have completed 25 years?"